



DANVILLE, Virginia. A local Hollywood screenwriter’s success sparked both excitement and disappointment in Danville. Veronica Farrish is the mother of Jeremy O. Harris, a Danville native who rose to prominence through his screenwriting both on stage and behind the camera. Farrish, along with Harriss’ godmother Melba Saunders and sister Keoysha Harper, were recently invited to Los Angeles, California to see Zola’s Premier, a film co-written by Harris. In the film, Zola is a waitress from Detroit. She quickly befriends a woman named Stefani, who invites Zola to Florida. The two make the trip, but their adventure turns into something much more nefarious when they mingle with a pimp and Stefanis’ weak boyfriend. The movie was amazing, Farrish said. I’m the # 1 Jeremys fan, three times infinity and back. Farrish was quick to mention the importance of his son’s work with Zola. With Zola, he made a point of making sure that black women were not exploited in Hollywood. He stuck to it, “Farrish said.” He was pushed back for it, but he stuck to it. I think Jeremy has opened the door to a kick where it becomes more acceptable to have difficult conversations. He made a lot of people uncomfortable. Uncomfortable is fine, even if people don’t like to be uncomfortable. Farrish saw that part of the reason Harris did it was because of the general social attitudes he experienced in Danville. Not only [Danville], but the South is so closed-minded, ”she said. “If I don’t look like you or dress like you, then I’m weird and there’s something wrong with me.” No one can respect the fact that you are your own individual. I don’t have to look like you, dress like you or speak like you to be someone. [Harris] did not want to stay in this area because it imprisoned him, it suffocated him. When he went into the world he was free. He was free to explore, write, visualize, and be open to anything. Farrish believes that although his son has achieved incredible success, his success has been underestimated. You get a young black man from that region to come to Hollywood through all the barriers. You would have thought Danville would have supported him more than them, she said. Yes [Jeremy] was a professional soccer player, not casting a shadow of any of the athletes, oh my god they would have come out en masse. He’s a successful literal guy in Hollywood who comes from that area who could help other young children see that no dream is too big. You can really do it from Danville.

