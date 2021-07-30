New events at Holmes County Fair 2021 mean more fun and prizes





The Holmes County Junior Fair Board has come up with a few new events this year to add activities on the quieter days of the fair. Junior Lounge Board Members Lauren Jones and Jenna Shelton hosted a cornhole tournament, and Becca Schuch hosted a Celebrity of Showman event, while Main Lounge Board member Renee Zimmerman hosted a 20-team volleyball tournament. Zimmerman noted that by day one of registration for the volleyball tournament, 16 teams had registered. News for 2021 Wayne County Fair:Grandstand entertainment returns to Wayne County Fair “There’s nothing better than leaving work and going to a volleyball tournament on a Friday night,” Zimmerman said. “Can’t say I would appreciate it. I’m definitely ready to relax after work. But I sent the flyer to the two Amish girls who helped me organize this event, and at 10:30 pm I sent the flyer to the two Amish girls who helped me organize this event, and at 10:30 p.m. had 16 teams. “We were interested in coming up with something to interest more young people to come to the fair, and at the same time give them something fun that they like to do,” she added. The fair volleyball tournament is August 13 The volleyball tournament starts at 6 p.m. August. 13. Teams are requested to be there before 5:30 p.m. The winning team of the inaugural Holmes County Fair volleyball tournament will receive $ 500 for first place and $ 250 for second place. The fee for the tournament is $ 20 per player and each player receives free entry to the fair. Holmes County Fair 2021 schedule:Holmes County Fair: 2021 Calendar of Events Volleyball tournaments are typically successful fundraisers typically charging $ 20 per player to participate, and tournament winners (the top two teams) typically donate their winnings to the charity of their choice. Volleyball tournaments are popular at nearly every event in Holmes County, attracting over 60 to 100 teams of seven players each. Zimmerman added that she hopes the tournament will pave the way for more volleyball tournaments throughout the year at Harvest Ridge. The fair board authorized the purchase of volleyball nets and tournament standards. The Holmes County Fair cornhole competition will be held August 14 Jones came up with the idea for the cornhole tournament to help pass the time on Saturday as the fair draws to a close. “Saturdays are usually pretty slow, and we wanted something fun to do and give people a reason to come to the fair on Saturday,” she said. “I got the idea for the Wayne County Fair. I thought it would be a good idea for us to give it a try.” Junior members of the fair’s board painted the cornhole panels, and the winning team will be able to choose a set of panels as their prizes. Registration for the cornhole tournament will begin the week of the fair and teams will be able to register until the start of the event on Saturday August 14 at 2:30 pm The cost of participation is $ 5 per team. Celebrity of Showman features horse, pork, chicken, beef and dairy products and local ‘celebrities’ While brainstorming for ideas to add new events to the fair at a junior fair board meeting, the idea of ​​hosting a celebrity showman event came to try involve more people. The event will take place at 2 p.m. on August. 14 in the big arena. Vice President Becca Schuch liked the idea so much that she took over the project. She explained that the idea is comparable to the Showman of Showman program where the grand champion showman of each animal takes turns showing each animal in the competition. Participants will each have a turn showing a horse, pork, chicken, ox and dairy steer. “By celebrity we mean influential people in the community and people seen as good role models,” Schuch said. “We’ve put together a list of 12 people we wanted, and seven people have responded so far. We hope to get as many people as possible to sign up.” Famous showmen include three members of the faculty of West Holmes, Jamie Chenevey, Dave McMillen and Brian Dodd; County Engineer Chris Young; Andy Jones, Kim Kellogg and Jimmy Croskey. “They seem pretty excited about it,” Schuch said. All “celebrities” will receive a participation ribbon, and the reserve grand showman will receive a larger prize.

