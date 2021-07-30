Entertainment
Actor Luke Hewitt to Perform Every Brilliant Thing at MANPAC | Mandurah Courier
It contains the full gamut of human emotions … it’s like the acting Olympics for an actor, you make you laugh and cry and think about their own life, ”Perth actor Luke Hewitt said of his role in Every shining thing.
Mr. Hewitt is a well-established name in Australian television and theater, with an impressive resume behind him, including a popular children’s television show Parallax and Small town hackers.
His latest venture, he says, is unlike any other role he has played before.
“I’ve always done performances – I was the class clown, and in seventh grade I got my first theatrical role in the school production as a drunk sailor in ‘what do you do with a sailor drunk “- people clapped and that’s it, I was addicted.”
Mr Hewitt explained that he continued his theatrical adventures throughout high school and recorded his first professional acting gig the year after graduation – before moving on to college.
“I went to college and didn’t do anything to actually play,” he said with a laugh.
“I studied economics and the environment and I imagine that I have always wished I could be an actor.
“Around 1992 I had my first professional theater show and that was it, I was away.”
A one man show
When Mr. Hewitt marked the role in Every shining thing, he said he was touched by the script and the opportunity to reach audiences with serious and important mental health messages with a touch of humor.
“I guess first of all, I wouldn’t describe it as straightforward comedy – you work all your muscles as an actor,” he said.
“Although it deals with darker themes, it has an overall positive tone.
“The audience is involved in the show – it’s a bond with the audience, a conversation – I tell them the story of my life. The lights in the house never go out, so it’s a once in a lifetime experience. that Sens.”
Mr Hewitt said that with just one actor on the show, there was both a mixture of anxiety and thrill.
“It’s a tricky thing for an actor to deal with these darker themes – it’s a source of anxiety,” he said.
“You don’t want things to get too gloomy or people to turn off – and you want to balance the dark with the light.
“On the other hand, it’s a gift to be the only performer who doesn’t have to share the attention of the director or the audience,” Hewitt said with a laugh.
He added that it was especially important to “get people talking” about the topic of mental health, especially with lockdown and isolation.
“Initially, in March 2020, when the lockdowns happened, it was horrible – I lost all my job… I lost all my job overnight.
“It was intimidating to think about how I was going to pay the bills – I have friends who had to sell their cars to pay the bills.
“We are lucky to be in WA and to be able to do what we do, I have friends in Sydney and it has been difficult for them.”
Back to its roots
Mr Hewitt said he looked forward to visiting the show at Mandurah, which had been like a home from home for him growing up.
“All of my school vacations were in Mandurah – my extended family had a vacation home in Blue Bay and every Christmas vacation we would catch crabs.
“I even had my first kiss at the Carnival of Kings – we’re going back a long way.”
MANPAC is another highlight for Hewitt, who claims it as one of his favorite places.
“I did a few shows at Mandurah – it’s also a lovely center for the performing arts.
“I am definitely no stranger to Mandurah.”
Every shining thing will perform at MANPAC on August 17, and tickets can be purchased through the MANPAC website.
