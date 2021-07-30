Return of Otsego Fair Approaches After Pandemic Break | Local News





The Otsego County Fair will return on Tuesday, August 3, after a one-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have moved every contract from 2020 to this year,” said Lisa Jones, director of the Otsego County Fair. Jones said this year people will buy grandstand tickets at the new box office, which will be set up near the main road, not in the grandstand. “We want people to go through the fair to get their tickets,” Jones said. Tuesday is Dollar Day, with entry at $ 1. The attractions of the Tuesday grandstand are the harness races at noon and the parade of firefighters and the school band at 7 p.m. The grandstand is free for both events. Wednesday night’s grandstand entertainment will be Rafter Z Rodeo. Tickets cost $ 10 each. Thursday’s grandstand entertainment begins at 10 a.m. with antique and off-screen tractor pulls. Free entry. At 7 p.m. on Thursdays and again at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays, it’s the popular demolition derbies. Tickets cost $ 7. Entertainment on Friday’s grandstand will be the New York Tractor Pullers Association truck and tractor pulls. Tickets cost $ 10. The Saturday grandstand entertainment is the Otsego County Fairground Truck and the Semi-Puller. Tickets cost $ 7 each. “The demolition derbies are the most popular draw,” Jones said. “Our derby promoter is great. He brings in competitors from out of state. This year we’re giving away $ 4,000 in one of the rounds.” Jones said the best thing about the fair is that it is still “a real agricultural fair, not a food fair”. The animals will be showcased throughout the week, with the 4-H Supreme Master Showman competition at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the breeding arena. Returning to the fair this year is Thinking Differently Day, which will allow children and adults with sensory issues or autism to attend the fair. According to Jones, from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday there will be no sound or light on the rides, no overhead paging and no music in the entertainment tent. “We did it in 2019,” Jones said. “It was well received. Pathfinder Village, Springbrook and ARC brought their customers in and had a great time. There are no other fairs here that do this.” Saturday is Children’s Day and the giveaway will be a little different this year. “We contacted Wal-Mart about the bikes and they said they couldn’t get them until October,” Jones said. “We decided to make it a toy gift instead.” She said several companies donated $ 100 to sponsor the giveaway and the fair’s board purchased hoverboards, Nintendo Switches, scooters and other toys to give away on Saturday afternoon. In addition to the entertainment mentioned above, Gillette Shows will offer halfway rides one-price admission at various times of the week. The full program is available on the show website otsegocountyfair.org. Editor-in-chief Vicky Klukkert can be reached at [email protected] or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailystar.com/news/local_news/otsego-fairs-return-draws-near-after-pandemic-hiatus/article_20ea5e8a-b356-5ff9-98c5-88122cab6bfd.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos