‘Basic Instinct’ actress Sharon Stone reveals she could lose her job because she wants everyone to get vaccinated, Entertainment News





Sharon Stone opened up about many issues, including how she lost her SAG-AFTRA health insurance below a meager amount needed to qualify or the difficult situations actors face, especially the COVID era. The Basic Instinct actor recently revealed that she lost her SAG-AFTRA health insurance during the pandemic because she was $ 13 short. SAG-AFTRA health plan trustees faced deficits, which increased eligibility requirements on January 1. In a video promoting his candidacy for a seat on the union board, Sharon stone was heard say: As actors, you know, things haven’t gone well for us. I don’t think you need me to tell you that. I mean, I lost my insurance gained after 43 years in the business because of Covid. I was missing $ 13 and, you know, I don’t really think that’s reasonable for any of us. She also revealed that she could lose a job opportunity as she insisted that all trays be thoroughly disinfected and that people on the set be fully vaccinated. She said, I’ve been offered a job, a good job, a job that I really want to do in Atlanta. That’s why my hair stands on end because the Producers Guild of America won’t guarantee that everyone on our show gets vaccinated before I go to work. She added: Will I go to work before everyone on my show gets vaccinated? No, I won’t. Am I threatened with losing my job? Yes. Yes. Will I lose my job if not everyone is vaccinated on my show? Yes. Yes I can. Am I going to stand up for all of us so that every series we go to gets vaccinated? Yes. Yes. Why? Because it’s ridiculous that we have to go to work where we are not safe to work. I stand up for all of us when I say that the Screen Actors Guild that I will be working for with Membership First will be safe for us to go to work. I’m not going to work until all of our sets are vaccinated. And neither should you. Why? Because I run for us. Why? Because we are you. I’m so sorry these are our working conditions, but it’s the Screen Actors Guild that we have today. Thank you. “Basic Instinct” Director Refutes Sharon Stone’s Claims She Has Been Made to Film Nude Scenes

