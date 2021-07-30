Disneyland, Disney World mask policy: what are the new restrictions?





Disney World and Disneyland reversed their mask mandates this week. Following updated CDC guidelines, Walt Disney Parks announced new COVID-19 restrictions for visitors and employees, reported The hill. Starting Friday, July 30, masks will be mandatory indoors for all park employees and visitors, reported CNN.

Mask or face covering requirements will apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated visitors, CNBC reported. Here’s what’s changed for Disney theme parks and why. What are the new mask mandates at Disneyland and Disney World? Walt Disney World Resort in California and Disneyland Resort in Florida will begin requiring all guests to wear masks or face coverings indoors. This includes all interior areas of parks, buses, monorails and Skyliner transport, for example The hill. Masks or face coverings will be required for all visitors 2 years of age and older, per CNN.

Masks are still optional for guests in outdoor spaces, The Hill reported. The decision to re-implement mask mandates comes a month and a half after the two parks lifted mask requirements for vaccinated visitors, The Hill reported. Do people who have been vaccinated have to wear a mask? The new guidelines for wearing masks inside Disney World and Disneyland will apply regardless of vaccination status, according to Disney Announcement. On Tuesday, the CDC recommended that vaccinated people begin wearing masks indoors in areas of high or substantial transmission, Deseret News reported.

Currently, about two-thirds of U.S. counties experience high or substantial transmission, for example CNN. Why has Disney started to demand masks again? COVID-19 cases have started to increase in the United States, in part because of the delta variant, CNBC reported. Disney’s decision on Wednesday to implement another mask mandate closely follows the CDC’s update this week. Orange County, California the home of Disney World and Orange County, Florida Home to Disneyland are the two areas of high transmission, reported The Hill. In Orange County, Florida, the mayor declared a local state of emergency on Tuesday, saying the county was now in crisis mode.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deseret.com/2021/7/29/22600281/disney-world-disneyland-require-masks-again-indoors The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos