Madonna slams DaBaby | Entertainment
Madonna plans to “pray” for DaBaby’s “ignorance”.
The “Ray of Light” singer blasted the “Suge” hitmaker for his homophobic rant at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami and urged him to learn more about HIV and AIDS and treat people with more ” respect”.
Madonna shared a controversial clip from the moment on Instagram, in which the rapper told the audience, “If you don’t show up today with HIV, AIDS or any of them, deadly sexually transmitted diseases. , it will make you die in two to three weeks, then turn on your cellphone igniter.
“Ladies, if your fucker smells of water, turn on your cell phone. Guys, if you don’t suck c *** in the parking lot, turn on your cell phone.
The 62-year-old star captioned the post, “If you’re going to make hateful remarks to the LGBTQ + community about HIV / AIDS, then know what you think: After decades of hard-won scientific research, there are drugs out there that are out there. save the lives of children born with HIV., to people who contract HIV through blood transfusions, dirty needles or the exchange of bodily fluids.
“I want to turn on my cell phone and pray for your ignorance. No one will die of AIDS in 2-3 weeks. Thank goodness.
And your sexist remarks about the Ladies whose p ****** need to smell the water only encourages more discrimination against women who struggle daily against the oppression of living under the constraints of the Male Gaze.
People like you are the reason we still live in a world divided by fear. All human beings should be treated with dignity and respect without distinction as to race, sex, sexual preference or religious beliefs. AMEN. (Sic) “
Madonna’s reprimand comes after Sir Elton John also lambasted the rapper, who later lost his deal with clothing retailer BooHooMAN and was apparently struck off the Parklife Festival poster in Manchester, England.
Elton shared an Instagram post on behalf of his AIDS foundation which read in part: We were shocked to read the misinformation about HIV and the homophobic statements made on a recent DaBaby show. It fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic.
Homophobic and HIV falsehoods have no place in our society and our industry and as musicians we need to spread compassion and love for the most marginalized people in our communities. The job of a musician is to bring people together.
After the initial row over his comments, DaBaby – whose real name is Jonathan Kirk – then took to his Instagram Live and claimed that both straight and gay fans enjoyed his show, and insisted that people couldn’t fault if they weren’t on the show itself.
He added, “I wasn’t going to get into a rant. It’s called a call to action. It’s called because I’m a live artist. the best live artist.
But on Tuesday (07/27/21) he admitted his remarks were “insensitive”, although he insisted he was not trying to offend anyone.
He tweeted: “Anyone who has ever been affected by AIDS / HIV has a right to be upset, what I said was callous even though I have no intention of offending anyone. So, my apologies.
“But the LGBT community … I’m not mistaken, am I. All business is all business.”
