Here are some lesser known facts about the actor





Legendary Hollywood superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger has gathered millions of fans around the world for his spectacular film performances. While many people know he had a legendary career as a bodybuilder before he started his acting journey, there are plenty of other lesser-known facts about the actor that his fans are still unaware of. On Arnold Schwarzeneggers birthday, take a look at some fun and interesting facts about him. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s anecdotes Arnold Schwarzenegger began his acting career in the 1970s after retiring from his bodybuilding career. According to Collider reports, the actor always dreamed of becoming an actor and he figured the best way to achieve his goal was to become a champion bodybuilder.

The actor even won the Mr Universe contest at age 20 and became the youngest person to do so. He then competed and won that title four more times before retiring at 33. Although Arnold Schwarzenegger started his acting career trying out supporting roles in films, he did manage to receive the prestigious Golden Globe Award for one of his leading roles. The actor won the award for his filmStay hungryfor which he had to lose weight, which even ended up causing him problems in his career as a bodybuilder.

Only true fans would know that Arnold also had an established masonry business even before he became a bodybuilder or actor. He created his company in 1968 when he was only 21 years old. After playing an important role in movies and TV shows for more than three decades, the actor decided to turn to politics. He went on to become the 38th Governor of California winning the election by a massive margin of 1.3 million votes.

While fans are still digging into fun facts from his past, it’s interesting to know that he got into football long before he was drawn to bodybuilding.

Like all Austrian men, even Austrian-American actor Arnold served in the military for a year at the age of 18. But as his career as a bodybuilder was brewing, he tried to manage them in a competition that resulted in him being thrown in military prison for a week.

You would never believe the actor was never the first choice for his iconic filmThe Terminator as director James Cameron wanted to cast someone who looked average. It was later revealed how the director changed his mind after meeting him and offered him the lead role. IMAGE: ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER FACEBOOK Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.

