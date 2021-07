Penny Hardaway and Mike Conley Headlining Danny Thomas Celebrity-Am Golf Event

The Danny Thomas Celebrity-Am returns next week. After a year off due to the pandemic, the golf event (which is closed to the public) is scheduled for Wednesday the day before the start of the World Golf Championships – FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind in Memphisat Spring Creek Ranch Golf Race to Collierville. Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway and Utah Jazz goalie Mike Conley (a longtime member of the Memphis Grizzlies, where he was a fan favorite) will headline the round. Actress Jennie Garth (“Beverly Hills 90210”), Oscar nominated actress Haley Joel Osment (“The Sixth Sense”, “Forrest Gump” will also be traveling to the Mid-South to help raise funds and donate funds). know the St. Jude Children’s Research Hosptial.) and 2007 National League MVP Jimmy Rollins. The full list of attendees is below and is subject to change prior to Wednesday’s departure time. Danny Thomas Celebrity-Am Attendee List Wells Adams, “The Batchelor” contestant (season 12), former Nashville radio host Robbie Amell, actor (“The Tomorrow People”, “The Flash”) Nate Bargatze, comedian, native of Nashville Ian Bohen, actor (“Teen Wolf”, “Yellowstone”) Bailey Chase, actor (“Saving Grace”, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) Ambyr Childers, actress (“Ray Donovan”, “You”) Mike Conley, Utah Jazz Guardian Colin Donnell, actor (“Arrow”, “The Affair”) Colt Ford, musician, former professional golfer Jennie Garth, actress (“Beverly Hills 90210”) Penny Hardaway, Memphis basketball coach Jay Hayden, actor (“The Catch”, “Grey’s Anatomy”) Garrett Hedlund, actor (“Friday Night Lights”, “Triple Frontier”) Josh Henderson, actor (“Dallas”, “Desperate Housewives”) Ben Higgins, star of “The Batchelor” season 20 Andrew Howard, actor (“Tenet”, “Taken 3”) Joe Mauer, former MLB wide receiver (2009 American League MVP, 6 times All-Star) Austin Nichols, actor (“One Tree Hill”, “The Walking Dead”) Jeffrey Nordling, actor (“Big Little Lies”, “24”) Haley Joel Osment, actor (“The Sixth Sense”, “Forrest Gump”) Chord Overstreet, actor / musician (“Glee”) Al Paris, singer Kevin Rahm, actor (“Desperate Housewives”, “Mad Men”) Luke Rockhold, mixed martial artist Jimmy Rollins, former MLB infielder (2007 National League MVP) Rory Scovel, comedian / actor Nick Swisher, former MLB outfielder Aaron Tveit, actor (“Gossip Girl”, “Schmigadoon!”) Patrick Warburton, actor (“Seinfeld”, “Family Guy”) Kevin Zegers, actor (“Gossip Girl”, “Frozen”) Contact sports reporter Jason Munz at [email protected] or on Twitter @ munzly.

