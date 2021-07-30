Over the past few weeks there have been a number of reports about Kartik star Aaryan Dhamaka. In fact, director Ram Madhvani who has since been acquired by streaming giant Netflix grabbed the headlines when the OTT platform announced its list of upcoming releases. While Netflix hasn’t really set a date for the release of Dhamaka, Bollywood Hungama has learned that the film will be released on the OTT platform in October 2021.

A well-placed industry source informed Bollywood Hungama, The current scenario is such that more films are opting for an OTT release especially as theatrical activity has drastically declined due to Covid. With this in mind, OTT platforms now offer versions in quick succession, and Kartik Aaryans Dhamaka is one of them. Speaking further from the October release, the source continues, Yes, Netflix has locked the release of Dhamaka in October of this year. The reason for this is the holiday season of Navratri and Dusshera. Being the usual release model for films to be released on festive occasions, the digital giant seeks to maximize its audience with a similar method.

While an official release date announcement is expected, Dhamaka which is directed by Ram Madhvani would be a remake of Terror Live, a 2013 South Korean film. The film’s story revolves around a news anchor played by Kartik Aaryan who attempts to use a terrorist attack to boost his career.

