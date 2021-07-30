Cuban refugee optimism inspires grandson’s acting careerExBulletin

toggle legend Mario garca

Growing up in Havana, Cuba, Mario Garca was a well-known child actor. That all changed in 1962 when he fled as a refugee under the Fidel Castro regime. Although he then put his acting career aside, he was able to pass on his passion for the theater to his grandson, Maximilian.

Mario was around 10 when he first stepped on set, he told Max in a conversation with StoryCorps earlier this month.

It all started with a chance encounter. Mario sat on a bench outside a studio in Havana, waiting for his father, a Cuban jazz saxophonist, to attend the band’s rehearsal.

“Suddenly someone came up to me and said, ‘We are trying to test this ad,'” he said. “So I got up and made the casting call.”

Even with no acting experience under his belt, it quickly turned out to be a natural career path, Mario said.

“It was like I had always done this,” he said. “Since the commercial, I’ve switched to telenovelas and a movie and all that.”

But, a revolution has arrived and, in its wake, has changed his career prospects.

Mario was 15 when his parents put him on a flight to the United States. He landed in Miami, where he went to live with his aunt and uncle while his parents stayed in Cuba. They joined him in Miami about a year later.

Mario clearly remembered the day he left: February 28, 1962.

“My mom made me wear a pinstripe suit, a beautifully ironed white shirt and tie and she said something to me that I never forgot: She said, ‘People will rate you on your the way you dress. ‘ So I came to the United States as a refugee with a million dollar appearance. “

He remembered seeing the clear waters of Cuba from the window of the plane. “It was so, so beautiful,” he recalls in tears.

Mario told Max about his journey as a refugee on his grandson’s 14th birthday. “It was the first time that I was old enough to put it all in perspective and understand how much it took me,” said Max, now 22.

Her grandfather was in high school that first year in Florida. It was a challenge, he said, to live “in a foreign country with no language, no parents, going to acting school to bus boy.”

“I remember I was working and having my 15 minute break. I would go back to an alley behind the restaurant and sit on a wooden crate and wipe the tears off with my apron.”

But, Mario told his grandson that his optimism had never disappointed him.

Mario then obtained his doctorate. in Spanish Language and Literature from the University of Miami and currently teaches journalism at Columbia University. Still, he said, “At 74, I’m not giving up, you know, getting a good role in a movie someday.”

Mario’s last acting job was as an extra in the new musical drama film In the heights. He continues to audition for new roles.

“This feeling of optimism and this big dream that I have before the auditions is thanks to you,” Max told his grandfather.

He described his ideal movie role, possibly in a romantic comedy, for which he would like to be chosen.

“My favorite scenes are the final scene where they run after them at the airport and they say, ‘Don’t leave me, please don’t leave me.’ “

Mario imagined he would be a supporting actor in this film.

“In a perfect movie, Max, I would be the old florist selling the bouquet you run to the girl you are with.”

He wants his grandson to keep his optimism alive.

“I hope when you are my age you are still dreaming, because the next best thing might be around the corner,” he said.

