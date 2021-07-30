When Aishwarya Rai said to Sonu Sood during Jodhaa Akbar scene: You remind me of my father | Bollywood





Sonu Sood has worked with the Bachchan family – Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai – in different films. In an interview in 2013, he spoke about the filming experience with each of them and also revealed who his favorite co-star is. While Amitabh is extremely dedicated and would continue to repeat his lines, Aishwarya was originally rather reserved on set, according to Sonu. He also said that with Abhishek you get what you see. When asked about his favorite co-star, Sonu told a leading daily newspaper, I really enjoyed working with Mr. Bachchan. He played my father in Bbuddah … Hoga Terra Baap, while Abhishek played my brother in Yuva and Aishwarya my sister in Jodhaa Akbar. In my first scene with Mr. Bachchan, I had to push him. I said to my manager, how can I do this to someone I grew up respecting? + Sonu said Amitabh is made for movies. He sits on the set and does not go to the van and continues to repeat his lines. I do that too and he was glad I wanted to rehearse as well. Like him on each film, I too have the impression that this is my first film. I get up sometimes at night and start rehearsing my lines or start rewriting my dialogue and send a message to my director. Abhishek is not layered and you get what you see. Aishwarya was reserved at first, but opened up by making a scene to Jodhaa Akbar when she said to me, You remind me of my father! She always calls me bhai sahab, he said. Read also | Manoj Bajpayee mocks Sunil Pals’ gira hua comment: unemployed people should meditate Recently, Sonu made headlines for his philanthropic efforts amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Since last year, it has been responding to distress calls and messages, organizing transport for stranded migrant workers, providing medical care to the needy and even helping the unemployed find employment. He spoke of his experience helping people in a memoir titled I Am No Messiah, which also chronicles his journey from Moga to Mumbai.

