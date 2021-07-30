Men rule Bollywood and the music industry: Ases Kaur

Posted by Priyam Marik

Most Bollywood movies are geared towards men, and sometimes in a song, even if the situation is about a woman, the voice you mostly listen to is still male. ASEES KAUR

Few singers in Bollywood have progressed as fast as Asees Kaur. Born and raised in Panipat, Haryana, Kaur has always dreamed of succeeding in Mumbai. Less than five years after her Bollywood debut, she has already featured in nearly 50 songs from movies, from chartbusters to Hui Malang to the melodious like Sick and Lae dooba. Earlier this year, she won the Filmfare Award for Best Playback Vocalist.

In an exclusive interaction with FII, Kaur spoke about her training days as a singer, the turning point in her career, how she tries to counter the male gaze in her songs, the portrayal of women in the industry. audio, and much more.

This conversation was organized by Spotify India as part of its Amplify campaign that aims to shine the spotlight on women in audio.

Q: You started singing at the age of four but did not receive any formal training until the age of 16. Did learning on your own for so long give you an advantage, especially in terms of improvisation?

A: Yes, absolutely. Because I started very early, no one was ready to teach me! But my dad was very enthusiastic and he wanted me to make music on my own. He would get me Gurbani tapes and I would listen to them over and over. As a child, I tried to pick up songs and sing on my own. It helped me work on my individuality and gave me an edge.

Image credit: The Asees Kaur team

Q: How important was Gurbani’s role in making you the singer you are today?

A: Whenever I go to a concert, the compliment I get the most is that my voice has touched the hearts of my audience, that my singing is touching. All the credit goes to Gurbani. I sang Gurbani for a good 20 years of my life. Gurbani gave me a sense of spirituality and a certain soul to my voice.

Q: You were on two reality TV shows – Awaaz Punjab Di and Indian idol. How did they help you grow as a singer?

A: The trip for Awaaz Punjab Di was wonderful. For several months I was doing a lot of riyaz. I was only focusing on how to perform at my best, and if you keep channeling that focus for six months, you will definitely become a better singer.

As for Indian idol, I was there very little time, only for the first laps. I came to Mumbai and returned to Panipat the next day. It was a very quick rejection for me, but it opened my eyes.

Q: Regarding Bollywood, would you say the song Sick (from the movie Kapoor & Sons) that you sang with Arijit Singh was a turning point in your career?

A: Definitely. Before Sick, I’ve had a couple of releases, but all of them were solo songs. The recording of Sick in fact turned out to be quite easy. I was in and out of the studio in 15 minutes.

Interestingly, I had no idea I would sing the song along with Arijit. Because when I passed him it was a scratch. I sang first, then Arijit sang. So I had no idea before the release that this would be my first duet with him. When the song came out, I literally got goosebumps! Every time I think of this song it brings the biggest smile to my face.

Question: We generally find that people inside and outside of the film industry treat celebrities differently before and after they achieve fame. Have you experienced this yourself?

A: Firstly, I’m not someone who socializes a lot, I’m a very family oriented person. My family knows me best. But for the extended family, their reactions have certainly changed. Today they are reluctant to call me asking if I would answer. They have this notion that I’m too busy to take their calls, but I like to talk to them whenever possible… It’s true that people’s expectations of me and their responses to me have changed. At the same time, it’s fun and I really like it.

Question: There are always rumors raging that Bollywood is still an extremely sexist industry. Have you ever encountered or observed cases of sexism during your time in Bollywood?

A: Our industry is totally dependent on male actors. Men dominate Bollywood and the music industry too. Most Bollywood movies are geared towards men, and sometimes in a song, even if the situation is about a woman, the voice you mostly listen to is still male. I really think there should be more movies focused on women and more actresses should be in the spotlight so female singers can sing for them. It could help create some kind of balance in the industry.

Image credit: The Asees Kaur team

Question: Bollywood has a habit of bowing to the male gaze, whether it’s love songs or article numbers. When you compose songs or choose to sing a song written by someone else, are you trying to counter that?

A: Yes, I know that. Every time I get a song, I go over the lyrics to make sure there aren’t any disrespectful lines towards women. Usually in movie songs you will see a moukhda, a Among (both sung by the male) then another Among which is sung by the female. Or worse yet, the female voice is used just as a hook. Other than reading the lyrics carefully and expressing my unease at singing things that objectify women, all I can do is move my parts in a way that people remember.

Question: What did you think of the presence of women in the audio industry, whether it’s songwriting or sound design, or any of the other departments involved in creating a song?

A: There is still a huge disparity because 90% of the music industry is made up of men. I really feel that there should be more technicians, recorders and sound engineers who are women… The representation of women in these departments is improving from what it used to be. two or three years ago, but there is still a long way to go.

Question: You released several singles during lockdown last year. Do you like the process of playing a single more than a Bollywood song?

A: A song is a song, and I like to sing both genres. If it’s a movie song, the challenge is you have to sing it according to someone else’s vision. Your voice should be suited to the actors.

But a non-cinematic song is yours, it’s your creation, you can mold it according to your choices and moods. It’s a different kind of high for me.

Question: What are the goals you have set for the next few years? Are there certain types of songs that you would like to experience?

A: I have always had a lot of dreams for myself. The first was to come to Mumbai and do playback for movies. Now I want to go international and sing with Taylor Swift.

Film music depends a lot on releases, and there are a lot of songs in the works. But with non-cinematic music, I want to experiment with genres that I haven’t touched yet. I would like to try a combination of Sufi and rock.

My new single which will be released soon is also quite , where I tried something new. Hope people like it too.

Priyam Marik is a Kolkata-based freelance journalist who writes on politics, culture and sport. He received his MA in Journalism from the University of Sussex, UK in 2020. Priyam is also a published poet and his first book Scintillae was released in July 2019. When not writing Priyam enjoys debating , taste new cuisines and well done for FC Barcelona. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter.

Featured Image Source: DNA India