“Bollywood did not accept me”

“But today, I am proud of my choices because it gave me longevity.”

Photography: Courtesy of Dipannita Sharma / Instagram

Model turned actress Dipannita Sharma take advantage of this phase of his career.

She completed up to six projects during and after the lockdown, including Love in the days of Corona, an anthology of three short films directed by Indrani Ray. Dipannita is seen in Hello, a silent segment, where she is the only actress.

She explains to Rediff.com Main contributor Rajul hegde, “My film has no words because it doesn’t need them. When you’re home alone, who will you talk to?

Love in the days of Corona was shot during the first confinement?

Yes. Indrani directed me remotely via video calls as she was in Mumbai and I was stuck in Gurgaon.

She managed to get some members of her team together and turn part of my house into the setting for the film.

The house was dressed the way Indrani had imagined it to be.

There are a lot of premieres with this movie, so it will remain special to me.

Photography: Courtesy of Dipannita Sharma / Instagram

Is this a silent movie, given that you are the only actor in Hello?

My film has no words because it doesn’t need them.

When you are home alone, who will you talk to?

It’s about your thoughts and how you feel. It’s about how you convey your feelings at that time.

It’s so beautifully written that you don’t need any words.

It’s about how you communicate with the outside world when you’re home alone.

You are seen on multiple platforms. Is this the best phase of your career?

During and after confinement, I completed about six projects.

Yes, it’s been a good year for me for sure.

OTT breathes new life into many players. There is a lot of work going around.

I did one of the first shows on OTT called Bewafaa Si Wafaa in 2016. I won the award for best support for this.

Then i did Detach, which has also won several awards.

I’m one of those rare people who trust digital content and today when I look at the script I feel like it’s the future. Not just in the days of COVID, but also because it gives you the freedom for various concepts.

OTT is here to stay and it has revolutionized the way we consume content.

IMAGE: A scene from Pepper Chicken.

You played and co-produced the Hindi thriller Pepper Chicken, which was posted on OTT.

There were several reasons why I associated with the film as a producer.

We wanted to represent Assam in the mainstream media and as a co-producer, that was a driving force.

It is one of the few Hindi films shot entirely in the Assam jungle.

We have generated jobs for the film in Assam.

We had mixed reviews for the film and our performances were appreciated.

It was unprecedented so we got a pat on the back.

Thrillers seem to be your favorite genre.

Yes. I love him and I’m not complaining.

I hope to do different shades of thriller movies.

I haven’t tried the comedy space. I would love to explore this genre.

You played a lot of small roles in movies.

I don’t see the roles as big or small.

For me, what I add to the plot of the film will always be more important than time.

I can confidently say that none of my roles have been insignificant.

In a future project, I play the main role. It’s as important as the little roles I played.

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma, Aditi Sharma, Dipannita and Parineeti Chopra in Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl.

How satisfied are you with the type of work you get?

I like to do original roles.

After Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl, what happened was no one had seen a character like that, so people didn’t know where to fit me.

So suddenly I got similar kinds of roles, or two or three scenes of a boss role, that didn’t fit into Ladies.

And there were some things that I wasn’t comfortable with.

There are only a few casting directors that I enjoy working with.

Ultimately, Detach come. Although he was a similar type of character, he carried more weight.

I was trying to break this mold.

If I have entered this profession, then I have to create my own path and find it out.

My first film, December 16, was a dormant success even though there were no stars.

After this film, my modeling did not take a step back.

Bollywood had not accepted me because I had not made my debut in a role par excellence.

But today, I am proud of my choices because it gave me longevity.

I am happy to have had a good trip in recent years.

IMAGE: Gulshan Grover, Danny Denzongpa, Milind Soman, Sushant Singh and Dipannita in December 16.

Who were your favorite co-stars?

I’ve worked with so many people it’s hard to name one.

I love them all.

I really enjoyed working with Anushka Sharma (Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl) because we were models and had done catwalks together. She was my youngest.

She is a sweet girl and wholeheartedly.

Ranveer (Singh) is crazy, but so much fun to work with. He is so focused and passionate. Its energy is addictive.

Victor Banerjee is a legend and I made my first Assamese film Xhoixobote Dhemalite with him. He played my dad and I won my first award for best actress at the LA film festival. He’s from another era, full of knowledge and amazing to talk to.

I would love to work with actresses like Shabanato arrive (Azmi) and Vidya Balan.

I love Vidya as a person; I have met her several times. She is so warm and wonderful.

I would like to share the screen space with Adil (Hussein) Sir. Although we have worked on a few short films, we have not shared screen space.

We are both from Assam and it would be wonderful to work with him.

When I was part of War, I could not share the screen space with Hrithik Roshan. It was heartbreaking. I hope to work with him in the future.