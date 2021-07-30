



Anushka Sharma to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Bollywood actors who dominated the short hair look

Bollywood celebrities have often been spotted opting for a no-frills hairstyle, cutting their hair short and leaving it open. Take a look at their perfect short hairstyles. Written by



Posted: Jul 30, 2021 3:42 PM 1 / 6 Bollywood actors nailing short hairstyle Besides entertaining people, Bollywood celebrities have also become a huge source of inspiration for their fans and subscribers. The amazing thing about fashion and beauty is that they keep changing and evolving. There have been many decades in the film industry that are known for their aesthetic makeup and unique hairstyles. Everyone remembers the 1960s for the bangs, the 1970s and 1980s for the bouffant hairstyle and styling a messy, perfectly curly hairstyle continued until the 2000s as hairstyles always played a role. important when it comes to being an actor. Since times have changed the world has moved towards a hassle-free and more active lifestyle and celebrities have often been spotted not having the time to invest hours in their hair before stepping out of the house each time and this is the reason why many Bollywood celebrities prefer to have a short haircut. Here are photos of Bollywood actors pulling the short hairstyle perfectly. Looked. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

2 / 6 Anushka sharma Anushka Sharma looks like a diva posing for the camera in a blazer printed in her short hair. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

3 / 6 Deepika padukone Deepika Padukone shares a photo of herself doing her nighttime routine while leaving her short hair open. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

4 / 6 Priyanka Chopra Jonas Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets clicked frankly adoring the beauty of nature while enjoying the sunset wearing a printed maxi dress opting for her nude makeup with her short hair open. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

5 / 6 Yami Gautam Yami Gautam shares a selfie as she dons a cute white-colored off-shoulder top and nails her short haircut. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

6 / 6 Alia bhatt Alia Bhatt shares a mirror selfie just before starting her intense workout, wearing her workout clothes and leaving her short hair open. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

