Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kareena Kapoor Khan: PHOTOS of Bollywood actresses dropping out of college

Some Bollywood celebrities may not have finished their education, but they have taken the world by storm with their on-screen performances.



Pooja dhar





2954 readings

Bombay

Bollywood celebrities dropping out of college The Bollywood industry is one of the biggest film industries in the world to show its talent on screen. Many superstars of today's generation are examples of how education is not the only thing a person needs in order to be successful in their chosen career field for themselves. There are many people who have minimal educational qualifications and still have been successful in their creative areas of careers. In Bollywood, in particular, nothing other than the performance of an actor is important for a successful career in cinema. Many Bollywood celebrities, who were considered their idols by millions of people, were in fact dropped out of college, but still managed to make the most of their lives. Here are the names of those Bollywood celebrities who prove to the world that there is nothing wrong with not being a scholar, but that you absolutely have to excel in your choice of career.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Soon after Priyanka Chopra Jonas finished her 12th standard and had just joined college, she entered the Miss India pageant and went on to win the Miss World of the Year award. She therefore dropped out of university to devote herself to modeling and theater.

Deepika padukone While Deepika Padukone was in college, she was trying her luck in the entertainment industry and soon after starting work, she dropped out of college to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would always have been a brilliant student who dropped out of architectural school to pursue a career in the entertainment industry, which she began by winning the Miss World title in 1994.

Shraddha Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor was studying psychology at Boston University when she was offered her first Bollywood film, which caused her to drop out of college.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan completed her two years of studies but dropped out before graduating in order to pursue her dreams and passion to become an actress.

