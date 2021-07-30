New Piano Bar Duel to replace Bar Louie

There is upheaval in the world of dueling piano bars in Columbus.

First, Howl at the Moon is making a return to Columbus at 504 Park St. in the Arena district. The Chicago-based dueling piano bar previously had a location in the Brewery District, which closed in the early 2000s.

Howl at the Moon will occupy Bar Louie’s former home. Texas bar and gastropub abruptly closed several locations ahead of the pandemic in early 2020 after filing for bankruptcy, sparing the Arena District and Polaris locations at the time. Both have since closed, leaving no Bar Louie locations in central Ohio and only three across the state, one in Toledo and two in the Cleveland area.

Howl at the Moon will feature live music to the tune of dueling pianos with hit songs and audience requests. The space will also be built to host parties and events. Party goers will find a range of cocktails, beers, shots and buckets containing 86 oz of alcohol to share.

As Howl at the Moon heads toward the neighborhood, the neighborhood’s other piano bar has disappeared. After closing temporarily at the start of the pandemic, the Big Bang Dueling Piano Bar headed north, being in the university district. It will reopen in the former home of the Chumleys, 1516 N. High St., in September.

Howl at the Moon is also aiming for an opening in fall 2021.

For more information visit howlatthemoon.com and thebigbangbar.com.