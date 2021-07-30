Bollywood celebrities who started their careers with South Indian films





Katrina Kaif at Deepika Padukone: Bollywood Celebrities Who Started Their Careers With South Indian Movies

Posted: Jul 30, 2021 3:32 PM 1 / 6 Bollywood actors who started their careers with South Indian films Bollywood is one of the biggest film industries in India. Even though a celebrity can become a globally recognized name by having a successful career in Bollywood, it is not easy to make your debut in Bollywood. While some actors belong to the industry because they are the children of popular celebrities and are started by the greatest Bollywood filmmakers, other actors have to find their way into the Bollywood industry. Many Bollywood actors made their acting debuts in a regional film, then entered Bollywood after having successfully made a name for themselves. Here are the names of the highest paid and highest paid Bollywood actors who made their acting debuts by appearing in South Indian movies. Take a look to know them. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

2 / 6 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most popular Bollywood stars, who conquered the film industry with her beauty and screen performance. Many will be surprised to learn that the diva began her career in 1997 with Mani Ratnams Iruvar, where she was cast to play a dual role. His performance received much praise as the film became a commercial success. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

3 / 6 Taapsee Pannu Taapsee Pannu is a critically acclaimed Bollywood actor and has appeared in commercially successful films. But she started her acting career in 2010 with K Raghavendra Raos Telugu’s film Jhummandi Naadam, and after becoming a successful actress in the South Indian industry, Taapsee Pannu decided to venture out. in the Bollywood industry. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

4 / 6 Kriti i say Kriti Sanon has appeared in numerous Bollywood films, successfully building a career in the industry. But, her fans and followers would be surprised to know that she started her career in 2014 by appearing in the Telugu movie, 1: Nenokkadine opposite Mahesh Babu. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

5 / 6 Katrina kaif Katrina Kaif is one of the prominent actors in the Bollywood industry, who also made her acting debut with the South Indian film industry. In 2004, Katrina Kaif appeared in the Telugu film, Malliswari, where her performance was praised. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

6 / 6 Deepika padukone Deepika Padukone, one of Bollywood’s most popular and recognized actresses, began her acting career by appearing in South Indian films. In 2006, Deepika Padukone made her acting debut with the film Kannada, Aishwarya, and was praised for her on-screen performance. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

