Happy Birthday Sonu Nigam: Bollywood Celebs Light Up Twitter To Wish A Melodious Singing Icon

Image source: INSTAGRAM Sonu nigam From signing on stage with her father at the age of four to becoming Bollywood’s most popular contemporary playback singer, collaborating with international pop stars like Britney Spears and DJ Avicii to win numerous awards (including one National Award, two Filmfare Awards in Hindi and two Filmfare Awards South) Sonu Nigam has dazzled millions of music lovers around the world. Singer Sonu Nigam is a year older today. B-town celebrities took to social media to wish for the melodious song icon. While veteran singer Anup Jalota shared a heartfelt note for Sonu, singer Shaan posted a return photo of the two having a great time. Actor Suniel Shetty, filmmaker Anand Pandit were among others to wish Sonu his birthday. “Happy Birthday #SonuNigam I wish you a year full of love, happiness and memories, as delicious as your melodies. Be blessed!” Suniel wrote on Twitter. Anup Jalota shared some old photos with sonu and wished him on his birthday, writing: “My most sincere wishes to the melodious song icon #SonuNigam on his #birthday. Have a year full of glory and success . #Happy Birthday. “We wish a very happy birthday to one of the best, genuine and versatile #SonuNigam backing singers. We wish you more success and good health! #HappyBirthdaySonuNigam,” said Anand Pandit. Meanwhile, Sonu Nigam has announced that he will be releasing his memoir soon. Speaking about the book, Nigam told IANS: “I remember a quote from George Bernard Shaw that I read in my book in English in 9th Standard that said, ‘All autobiographies are lies.’ I oddly agreed with the underlying reasoning developed in this lesson. I never knew then that there would come a time in my life when I would be asked to write mine. “ “It is a difficult task to decide how much one, or should one, reveal in one’s life. It is also exciting, given that one can actually revisit the back alleys and alleys of the details that are still so personal and undisclosed. of his glorious life, and furtively smile at some of the most unfathomable experiences one is destined to have. “What I’m going to experience as I write my autobiography honestly gives me chills. Countless dynamics through a tedious, scandalous, emotional and spiritual life, must be evaluated and poured out in words. But me, after reflection. , I am sure that my guts and my courage will keep me going, ”adds Nigam.

