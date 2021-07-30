Seinfeld Actor John OHurley Hosts Video Game Golf Tournament to Benefit Childhelp

PEBBLE BEACH, CA – FEBRUARY 11: Actor John O’Hurley tees off on the 13th hole during the second … [+] round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at the Monterey Peninsula Country Club on February 11, 2011 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)

Child welfare, a non-profit organization that has been helping victims of child abuse and neglect since 1959, has been running a charity golf event for nine years at Oracle



founder Larry Ellisons Porcupine Creek in Rancho Mirage at the foot of the Santa Rosa Mountains.

Larry was so kind to allow us to be the only charity on his private property. This allowed us to raise $ 2 million for Childhelp that we would never have found elsewhere, John OHurley, best known for playing J. Peterman on Seinfeld, said.

The tech billionaire is converting his private 230-acre estate into a Sensei Wellness retreat slated to open in early 2022. Rather than simply moving the tournament to a less exclusive golf venue, Childhelp has decided to pivot and redesign its annual report. charity event as a mobile gaming experience, with the help of Ultimate Golf, a Miniclip title.

Players will be able to see how their video game golf skills stack up against celebrities in the Childhelp Ultimate Golf VIP Royale arena including Ken Griffey Jr., Sammy Hagar, Guy Fieri and Steve Young. OHurley, a celebrity ambassador for Childhelp who has hosted the tournament for years, pioneered the idea of ​​moving to a virtual location and pursuing a strategy of acquiring small donors.

Rather than asking for $ 20,000 for a foursome to play golf, I’m asking a lot of people around the world who care about child welfare to make $ 5, says OHurley, adding that Apples



The App Store has joined with us to help promote the event to their huge customer base.

I think it’s the best fundraising idea I’ve seen in the 30 years that I’ve been doing it, adds OHurley.

If this is successful, it will be something that every charity in the world will want to build on. My 14 year old son who plays video games all the time would lose $ 5 of his allowance. It’s an easy thing to do.

To participate in the tournament, players download Ultimate Golf, available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play, then purchase a Childhelp Ball in the app to participate in the event, which runs August 2-8.

Actual green reading skills can be a big plus when assessing virtual breaks and pace on a long putt, so don’t be surprised if Annika Sorenstam, Peter Jacobsen and the other pro golfer with wins under their belt turn out to be hard to beat. Ultimately, video game golf always comes down to flattering prowess.

It’s about how you move your index finger on the screen. It’s as delicate and soft and specific to the touch as real golf and that’s what I love about it. You might be only 10 feet from the hole, but good luck, says OHurley.

As for who among the tournament celebrities OHurley believes is most likely to top the virtual leaderboard, he points to a pair of likely contenders.

Joe Theismann, because he is the most competitive human being on earth. The second most competitive person on earth, who is also a great golfer and smart as a whip, is Alice Cooper. Hell understands this very quickly.

The spotlight of golf is currently on the Summer Olympics. OHurley originally favored Jon Rahm ahead of the Games, before the Spaniard was forced to step down due to a positive COVID-19 test. Now he chooses Collin Morikawa to climb the standings of the cupless competition.

He’s just playing a game of golf that no one knows. He’s not the longest player, not the flashiest player, but he just has absolutely perfect swing and he doesn’t shake under stress and knows how to close the deal. All of these things are the elements of a champion. I wouldn’t be surprised if he brought home the gold.

As for Ohrley’s own performance between the ropes, the 66-year-old who finished a dismal 83rd As of this month, the American Century Championship is not at all happy with the current state of its golf game. If the double bogey were a cloth, I would be draped in it, the actor says, adopting his J. Peterman character.

OHurley is also co-organizing the third edition Leap Celebrity Golf Invitational presented by Rubicon Advisors and benefiting Epilepsy Foundation in October. Last year’s event raised $ 447,000 and OHurley predicts that number will be eclipsed.

We have a much higher level of sponsorship this year. I think straight away that we are ahead of the game. We’ve got some items up for auction through the roof, a better pool of celebrities who answered the call and we’re going to do a gig with the guys from Rascal Flatts, Foreigner and Chicago, so it’s going to be just amazing, says OHurley. .