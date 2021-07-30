Entertainment
Lil Nas X, DaBaby and the inconsistency of homophobia
A crop of anti-gay comments by other rappers suggests bigotry is on the defensive in hip-hop right now.
One of the main reasons why HIV / AIDS remains a deadly crisis despite the existence of life-saving drugs is stigma: fear of shame and ostracism discourages people from accessing testing, preventive measures and to treatment. In other words, people like DaBaby, one of the hottest names in hip-hop, are a factor that causes unnecessary suffering. Performing in Miami last weekend, the rapper asked fans to put up their phones if they didn’t have AIDS or any of these deadly sexually transmitted diseases that would kill you in two to three. weeks and weren’t guys sucking dick in the parking lot either.
The comments were absurd, no one dies from an STD in three weeks and has caused a reaction from listeners, celebrities and businesses. On Instagram, DaBaby then made matters worse explaining that he had tried to show his gay fans were classy, unlike the bad street drug addicts who contract AIDS. He also has tweeted that he knew his comments were insensitive to people living with HIV and AIDS, but he didn’t mean to offend. He also insists that he is not homophobic. But the reactions to it, and other recent developments in hip-hop, have exposed fanatics and underlined the cognitive dissonance they live with.
DaBabys’ speech did not mention new openly gay hip-hop superstar Lil Nas X. Still, it’s telling that the 22-year-old hitmaker was drawn into the storm that followed. The rapper TI noted in an Instagram comment, If Lil Nas X can kick his shit in peace, DaBaby should and added #equality. Another rapper, Boosie Badazz, defended DaBaby in an openly hateful rant that directed slurs, threats and a disrespectful etiquette towards Lil Nas X. recent music video on stage at the VMAs. In one Musical clip released on Wednesday, it should be noted that DaBaby looks as naked as Lil Nas X.
It seems intuitive that DaBabys ‘comments, or at least their defenses, are on some level repressed reactions to Lil Nas Xs’ trajectory. The young artist turned gay in 2019 when his single Old Town Road was set to become the longest-running No.1. Billboard Hot 100 hit in history. Since then he has twirled and lap dances to the devil in the video for his Montero smash (Call Me by Your Name); wore pink and danced in all-male shower scenes for her new single, Industry Baby; and kissed guys at the BET Awards. Hip-hop and popular music generally slowly became a more tolerant place than it was when, say, Snoop Dogg rose to fame by rapping the word. queer Many times. But Lil Nas X clearly decided to test the limits of such progress and is now seeing the results.
Message-laden art like the clip for Montero (Call Me by Your Name) is part of that test: it playfully dramatizes how homosexuals have to struggle with being told they are damned in hell. But to follow Lil Nas X’s Twitter feed is to see him work on a more micro level, as an activist. There, he struggles with people who express many of the logical inconsistencies that underlie homophobia. He playfully shot down notions that homosexuality is a modern western invention; he will promote softer sexual ethics than straight rappers; that he’s acting gay for the glory; that previous generations of queer stars have been locked away because of taste rather than repression; that his art transforms viewers away from heterosexuality; and that femininity undermines masculine strength. His tirelessness is remarkable, as is the fact that he is never serious, nor even particularly embarrassed. The quest to change minds is part of his entertainment.
The DaBaby spinoff highlights another way Lil Nas X puts fanatics on the defensive: by showing the difference between being provocative and doing harm. At the end of the new DaBabys clip in which for some reason he makes another AIDS joke reads, My apologies for being me the same way you want the freedom to be you. This sentiment echoes TI’s #equality message, which sought to excuse DaBabys’ discourse on AIDS by positioning it as a counterweight to Lil Nas X’s existence. Here’s a classic false equivalence: Gay gyrations on stage can annoy some viewers, but they are different from espousing the exact rhetoric that is contributing to the AIDS crisis (not to mention the issues of depression and suicide in the queer community). The truth, of course, is that DaBaby has the freedom to be himself. Sponsors also have the freedom to drop it, and collaborators are free to condemn it.
The blatant dishonesty of people who use the language of tolerance to mask dangerous ignorance and repressive ideology is familiar in cultural arenas lately, and it can be hard to hope that everyone involved will learn or evolve. But the way Lil Nas X turned the ridicule of his enemies into part of his public spectacle is innovative. Reacting to Boosies’ rant, basketball player Nick Young posted a comment on Instagram that read Freedom of Speech. Writing to his 6.7 million followers, Lil Nas X had a sharp answer which gained thousands of retweets within hours of posting and deletion. Someone who says he’s going to beat my ass, the rapper wrote, is not … what we meant by free speech.
Sources
2/ https://www.theatlantic.com/culture/archive/2021/07/lil-nas-x-dababy-homophobia/619610/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]company.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]