Lil Nas X, DaBaby and the inconsistency of homophobia

One of the main reasons why HIV / AIDS remains a deadly crisis despite the existence of life-saving drugs is stigma: fear of shame and ostracism discourages people from accessing testing, preventive measures and to treatment. In other words, people like DaBaby, one of the hottest names in hip-hop, are a factor that causes unnecessary suffering. Performing in Miami last weekend, the rapper asked fans to put up their phones if they didn’t have AIDS or any of these deadly sexually transmitted diseases that would kill you in two to three. weeks and weren’t guys sucking dick in the parking lot either.

The comments were absurd, no one dies from an STD in three weeks and has caused a reaction from listeners, celebrities and businesses. On Instagram, DaBaby then made matters worse explaining that he had tried to show his gay fans were classy, ​​unlike the bad street drug addicts who contract AIDS. He also has tweeted that he knew his comments were insensitive to people living with HIV and AIDS, but he didn’t mean to offend. He also insists that he is not homophobic. But the reactions to it, and other recent developments in hip-hop, have exposed fanatics and underlined the cognitive dissonance they live with.

DaBabys’ speech did not mention new openly gay hip-hop superstar Lil Nas X. Still, it’s telling that the 22-year-old hitmaker was drawn into the storm that followed. The rapper TI noted in an Instagram comment, If Lil Nas X can kick his shit in peace, DaBaby should and added #equality. Another rapper, Boosie Badazz, defended DaBaby in an openly hateful rant that directed slurs, threats and a disrespectful etiquette towards Lil Nas X. recent music video on stage at the VMAs. In one Musical clip released on Wednesday, it should be noted that DaBaby looks as naked as Lil Nas X.

It seems intuitive that DaBabys ‘comments, or at least their defenses, are on some level repressed reactions to Lil Nas Xs’ trajectory. The young artist turned gay in 2019 when his single Old Town Road was set to become the longest-running No.1. Billboard Hot 100 hit in history. Since then he has twirled and lap dances to the devil in the video for his Montero smash (Call Me by Your Name); wore pink and danced in all-male shower scenes for her new single, Industry Baby; and kissed guys at the BET Awards. Hip-hop and popular music generally slowly became a more tolerant place than it was when, say, Snoop Dogg rose to fame by rapping the word. queer Many times. But Lil Nas X clearly decided to test the limits of such progress and is now seeing the results.

Message-laden art like the clip for Montero (Call Me by Your Name) is part of that test: it playfully dramatizes how homosexuals have to struggle with being told they are damned in hell. But to follow Lil Nas X’s Twitter feed is to see him work on a more micro level, as an activist. There, he struggles with people who express many of the logical inconsistencies that underlie homophobia. He playfully shot down notions that homosexuality is a modern western invention; he will promote softer sexual ethics than straight rappers; that he’s acting gay for the glory; that previous generations of queer stars have been locked away because of taste rather than repression; that his art transforms viewers away from heterosexuality; and that femininity undermines masculine strength. His tirelessness is remarkable, as is the fact that he is never serious, nor even particularly embarrassed. The quest to change minds is part of his entertainment.

The DaBaby spinoff highlights another way Lil Nas X puts fanatics on the defensive: by showing the difference between being provocative and doing harm. At the end of the new DaBabys clip in which for some reason he makes another AIDS joke reads, My apologies for being me the same way you want the freedom to be you. This sentiment echoes TI’s #equality message, which sought to excuse DaBabys’ discourse on AIDS by positioning it as a counterweight to Lil Nas X’s existence. Here’s a classic false equivalence: Gay gyrations on stage can annoy some viewers, but they are different from espousing the exact rhetoric that is contributing to the AIDS crisis (not to mention the issues of depression and suicide in the queer community). The truth, of course, is that DaBaby has the freedom to be himself. Sponsors also have the freedom to drop it, and collaborators are free to condemn it.

The blatant dishonesty of people who use the language of tolerance to mask dangerous ignorance and repressive ideology is familiar in cultural arenas lately, and it can be hard to hope that everyone involved will learn or evolve. But the way Lil Nas X turned the ridicule of his enemies into part of his public spectacle is innovative. Reacting to Boosies’ rant, basketball player Nick Young posted a comment on Instagram that read Freedom of Speech. Writing to his 6.7 million followers, Lil Nas X had a sharp answer which gained thousands of retweets within hours of posting and deletion. Someone who says he’s going to beat my ass, the rapper wrote, is not … what we meant by free speech.