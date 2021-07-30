Suhana Khan loves glamorous Shanaya Kapoors poses, Navya Naveli Nanda asks who takes these videos | Bollywood





Shanaya Kapoor directed an Instagram Reels video on JAWNY’s viral hit song Honeypie. She appeared to be wearing a beige strappy top and a gold chain necklace and struck a series of sultry poses. Uh huh honey, she captioned her post. Compliments poured in on Shanayas’ video. Her best friend Suhana Khan dropped a heart-eyed emoji. Navya Naveli Nanda wanted to know, who takes these videos ???? Maheep Kapoor poured love on his daughter and wrote, My Honey Pie. The video also received rave reviews from fans. I am obsessed with youuuuuu, wrote one of them. Stop being so mind blowing, another said. The next big bollywood star, a third added. Some have even recalled reality TV star Kylie Jenner. + Last year, Shanaya was seen in an appearance on the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, of which Maheep was one of the main stars. Her appearance at the glamorous Parisian ball, the Bal des Debutantes, was shown in the series. Earlier this year, it was announced that Shanaya had signed with Dharma Cornerstone Agency and would soon be making her Bollywood debut in a Dharma Productions film. However, details of his first project have been kept under wraps. See also | Divyanka Tripathi rejects Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 after appearance test: could not identify with character In an Instagram post, Shanaya expressed her enthusiasm for signing her first film. I woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s a great trip ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to release my FIRST MOVIE (ahhh !!) in July from @dharmamovies, can’t wait for you all to see what’s going on! Stay tuned! #DCASquad, she wrote while sharing a video. Shanaya decided not to go to film school but instead opted for hands-on training on a film set. She worked as assistant director to Sharan Sharma in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, with her cousin Janhvi Kapoor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/suhana-khan-loves-shanaya-kapoor-s-glam-poses-navya-naveli-nanda-asks-who-is-taking-these-videos-101627636568486.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

