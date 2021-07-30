The Green Knight and John and the Hole, Commentary

Among the highlights of David Lowery’s latest film, The Green Knight, are the crowns. As worn by King Arthur (Sean Harris) and his Queen (Kate Dickie), they come with built-in halos, which are attached to the back at ninety degrees, like the open lid of a box to remind your subjects that you rule by divine right. Students of the Arthurian custom will also notice that Lowerys takes the round table, which is more of a ring, with room in the middle for jesters, blackjack dealers, etc. Watch this place.

In the Arthurs room, without an invitation, arrives a horse figure of the Green Knight, played by the splendid Ralph Ineson, who starred with Dickie in The Witch (2015). Just his voice, which makes a bass drum sound like a piccolo, tells us that this is Ineson, for his features are covered with rough bark; it’s part of the tree, like an Ent in The Lord of the Rings, and it squeaks as it moves. (In a noisy movie, worth savoring with your eyes closed, the most resonant is the steel, clicking hiss that greets the intruder as Arthur’s men draw their swords.) It’s Christmas time. , surrounded by pagan ritual and Christian piety. the same, and the knight carries an ax and a branch of holly. He is also armed with a festive bet: who will strike him with a single blow of the blade, and then, in a year and a day, accept a blow in return? As Arthur notices, in a sinister whisper, Remember, this is just a game.

The Green Knight is portrayed onscreen, in suitably archaic fonts, as a film adaptation of the chivalrous romance by Anonymous. The novel in question is a long English poem, Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, which was most likely written at the end of the 14th century. The poet promises to tell his story as the hit is stad and stoken / In stori stif and strongeor, as rendered by JRR Tolkien, as it is fixed and chained / in the brave and daring story. If the language of the original, thorny with alliterations, has proven to be as tempting and trying for modern translators, including the poets WS Merwin and Simon Armitage as the challenge to Arthur’s court, how much more difficult is it? the task of transmitting, in a film, even scraps of such a distant legend?

One option is to wake everything up. So, sleeping Gwain (Dev Patel) has a bucket of water thrown at him by his low-born lover, Essel (Alicia Vikander), whose accent wanders like a traveling minstrel. Someone calls him, Are you already a knight? Not yet, he said. Better hurry, comes the answer. Here, we understand, Gauvain is not the paragon of the gallant virtues, as he is sung in the poem, but Gauvain the boy, hasty and uncertain of his noble vocation. Later, however, it is he who responds to the challenge of the Green Knights; who beheads him; who watches his victim calmly recover his head (which gives a defiant laugh) and walk away; who is therefore held by the honor of embarking on a quest, enduring many dangers along the way; and who, as the year passes, meets the wooded stranger again, and awaits the bite of the axes.

In short, the film is a difficult mix of old and new. Gauvain fulfills the demands of his Christmas engagement and, as in the poem, he takes refuge on his journey to a lonely castle, where the lord (Joel Edgerton) gives a warm welcome and his wife (Vikander again, now with a improved speech) makes it even hotter, much to Gauvain’s chagrin. Yet what we witness in his bedroom is, to say the least, less carnal than what we read on the page Hir brest nu bifore, and bihinde eke and shed blood is also diluted. The hunting scenes to which the poet lavishes great care, sparing no detail of evisceration and butchery, are nowhere to be found. (Lowery is a long-time vegan.) What we do have is a talking fox, imported from the equally arboreal Lars von Triers Antichrist (2009), plus an introduction to Gauvain’s mother (Sarita Choudhury), a witch of many charms, and a cameo appearance by a gang of giants from passage. Above all, one hears the verse Youll be my lady, and Ill be your man, which would have surprised Tolkien, one of the most distinguished poem editors, and which suggests that the culture of courtly love was well aware of the work of Céline Dion.

Still, The Green Knight wields a special magic, the reason being that Loweryas that he showed in A Ghost Story (2017), which easily spanned centuries, is consumed by the ability of cinemas to measure and manipulate the time. Observe the wonderful sequence in which Gauvain, tied up by bandits, lies on the floor of a forest. The camera pans three hundred and sixty degrees; finds him reduced to a skeleton; circles backwards in the opposite direction; and finally lands on him, now alive and on the verge of breaking free from his bonds. What could happen and what happens are thus merged into a single shot, and the fusion reoccurs towards the end of the film, when Gwain, to his shame, pulls back from the ax and runs away. Like in a vision, we see him return home, inherit the crown, lose all joy, and watch his reign crumble. This is, we understand, what would like would happen to him if he failed in his chivalrous duty, and such is the irony that ignites this film: it is when the director follows his own path that he finds himself on the invaded track of the poet of yesteryear, whose will never know the name. to know.

Without wishing to point the finger at witchcraft, I would say that the kinship between The Green Knight and John and the Hole, a new film by Spanish director Pascual Sisto, goes beyond mere coincidence. Sisto captures the spell cast by Lowerys’ tale, verdant in danger, and continues to weave.

John and the Hole is set in the New England wilderness; not the deepest nature, as a short drive brings you to a city, but deep enough. Here, in a quiet and chic house, live Brad (MichaelC. Hall), his wife, Anna (Jennifer Ehle), and their children, Laurie (Taissa Farmiga) and his younger brother, John (Charlie Shotwell). John is thirteen, with days to fill, and God knows what he’s thinking. Expressively white, like a clock without a handle, he sports a long lock of hair that falls on his forehead; so do the youngsters who teamed up with the cyborg in Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991), but John can’t boast of such adventures. He has to invent his own. One night, for no reason he’s willing to share, he uses his mother’s sleeping pills to drug his family, then drags them out into the woods and lowers them into a pit. And there, for most of the story, they stay.

The pit, we learn, is a bunker, dug as part of a construction project started by strangers but never finished. Other remains of the project are nearby: stone gray pieces that look like a Neolithic dolmen. In keeping with this sense of historical vertigo, the captives seem to fall from the here and now; exposed to the elements, because the hole has no cover, they become dirty and then lazy, asleep as in hibernation. Later, when John drops a bucket of food, they scratch it with bare feet. Brad, in particular, after a first protest You are in So a lot of trouble, little man, he said to his son starting to sag. How quickly and with what docility, according to Sistos’ film, the successful American male is unmanned. I’ve never been hungry before, Brad admits. The creature without its comfort hardly exists.

Anna and Laurie, as you might expect, put more effort into engaging with John, but the film is largely indifferent to their true pity, with cast as strong as Ehle and Farmiga in the setting. It’s almost as if Sisto is letting John’s indifference, and his torpor of mind, infect the whole process. Shotwell is terribly plausible in the role, presenting us with not only a sociopath but, underneath, a bored boy who is looking for kicks and repeats an adulthood he both desires and dreads. He drives the family car; he cooks a risotto using a laptop recipe; and, when his mothers friend Paula (Tamara Hickey) shows up, he tells her that her parents are away and, to his creepiest, begs her to stay. He also asks about his age: how do you feel? he asks. To be fifty years old?