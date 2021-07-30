Choti Sarrdaarni actress Anita Raaj on being one of the fittest stars at 58: “Every day I can’t wait to get better” | Bollywood





Actress Anita Raaj, who was a household name in the Hindi cinema world of the 1980s, has made a resurgence in recent years as a television actor. She has appeared in Colors, Chhoti Sarrdaarni and Anil Kapoor’s 24 as Naina Singhania. From the era of the 80s, she is best known for her role in Ghulami with Mithun Chakraborty. She did most of her films with Dharmendra before settling in after her marriage to Dr Sunil Hingorani. However, when she appeared in 24, she immediately attracted attention. Its shaped frame took everyone by surprise. It seems that Anita Raaj has embraced fitness with enthusiasm. A glance at her Instagram page will tell you that she is easily among the fittest stars in Bollywood and given the fact that she is 58 years old, Anita can serve as an inspiration to many. In an interview with a leading daily newspaper, Anita spoke about her fitness regimen, with a particular focus on bodybuilding. She mentioned how she was introduced to bodybuilding 25 years ago and is now an integral part of her life. + I was 25 when I first discovered weight training, and today, at 58, weight training, along with other forms of weight training, has become an integral part of my life and fitness routine. I do cardio three days a week and the other days it’s a combination of strength training, strength training, and HIIT. Every day, I look forward to improving myself. Anita added that women should get rid of misconceptions that weight training will make them manly. When I first started weight training almost two decades ago, I thought it was for men, not women. But I’m glad I was wrong. Women need to lift weight as this will not make them manly, but will help them stay fit, nimble, and build muscle as they age. “ + In April last year, Anita and her doctor husband made headlines when police arrived at their Pali Hill home after neighbors complained the couple were partying amid the Covid pandemic. -19. Anita, however, told Mid Day that it was a medical emergency that prompted people to arrive at their home. Since my husband is a doctor, a friend of his had come home for a medical emergency. His wife came with him to help him. My husband could not refuse it for humanitarian reasons. After checking out the situation, the cops apologized for the false complaint they had been made and left immediately. I will not behave irrationally throwing a party in the current scenario, the tabloid said. Also read: R Madhavan at “utter loss of words” upon seeing Olympian Mirabai Chanu eating on the floor at home: “It can’t be true” In December 2020, Anita shared on Instagram that her son Shivam had married. Sharing photos, she wrote: “With the powerful blessing of the Universe, my son Shivam married my beautiful Renu.

