The most legendary Bollywood friends on screen who will always give you friendship goals





We have seen many onscreen friendships in Bollywood movies. But, there are some who have, over the years, acquired legendary status. So, as we celebrate International Friendship Day, here’s a list of onscreen besties that give us some major friendship goals. Avi, Aditi and Bunny by Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Bollywood rarely makes films where friendship takes precedence over love. However, Ayan Mukherji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was an exception. The film follows the trajectory of three friends Aditi (Kalki Koechlin), Avi (Aditya Roy Kapur) and Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor), as they leave their carefree college days behind and embark on new journeys on their own. It’s the story of how the weather changes little with close friends (even when they’re not staying in touch) and how some friends still know how to pick things up where they left off. Jai and Veeru from Sholay The film not only shaped the box office story, but the main characters, Jai and Veeru, played by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, have become an iconic symbol of friends. Their compatibility and chemistry have made Sholey a flagship film in Bollywood. In addition, the song ‘Yeh Dosti’ from the film became a hymn to success among young people. Of course, there are plenty of memorable scenes and jokes between the silent and anguished Jai and the singing and dramatic Veeru, but nothing beats the raffle scene where Jai chooses death to save his life friend. Queen’s Vijayalakshmi and Rani Queen is a rare ode to female friendship. While most Bollywood films pit one woman against another, in this film we see Rani (Kangana Ranaut) find an anchor in a foreign land in Lisa Haydon’s character Vijaylakshmi. Vijay (as Rani affectionately calls her) introduces Rani to many new experiences and, in turn, Rani absorbs them and transforms into a butterfly from a caterpillar. The two actresses have a wonderful chemistry and the scene where Rani and Vijaylakshmi go their separate ways is so beautiful and bittersweet that it is sure to warm the shells of your heart. Farhan, Raju and Rancho from 3 Idiots Based on the novel Five Point Someone by Chetan Bhagat, this film encourages us to believe in friendship. The film revolves around Farhan Qureshi, Raju Rastogi and Rancho, written by R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Aamir Khan respectively and offers several important lessons about friendship. It shows how people from completely different backgrounds and diverse personalities can find common ground and forge lifelong relationships. Most importantly, it shows how certain friends leave an indelible mark on our lives. Siddharth, Akash and Sameer from ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ Dil Chahta Hai brought a new wave to Indian cinema. At the heart of the film was the friendship of three boys – Akash (Aamir Khan), Sameer (Saif Ali Khan) and Siddharth (Akshay Khanna), and the film follows them through the ups and downs as they grow older. . This movie not only made road trips with friends in Goa cool, but also showed us the messy side of friendship. Stepping away from the textbook’s definition of best friends, the film delves into awkward situations among friends when you might not find a reason to love your friend, even though you know you love them deep down. He showed what careless words do to close relationships and how, despite the many changes in life and circumstances, friends come forward for each other in times of need. Arjun, Imraan, Kabir from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Yet another film, consistent with Dil Chahta Hai’s honest portrayal of friendship, is Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. This Zoya Akhtar film once again ventures into the awkward space where two friends Arjun (Hrithik Roshan) and Imraan (Farhan Akhtar), find a way to rebuild their friendship after a massive fallout. It shows how friends are our mirrors and can tell us the brutal truths that we sometimes find it hard to come to terms with, even for ourselves, like Kabir not being ready to marry Natasha. But more importantly, it shows just how cathartic and rejuvenating time spent with friends being being silly can be. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

