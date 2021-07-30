Twitter users in disbelief as “anti-Pakistani” film Bhuj recreates Noor Jehan’s “Zaalima Coca Cola” – Comment





In a truly bizarre turn of events, famed Pakistani singer Noor Jehan’s song “Zaalima Coca Cola” has been recreated for an upcoming Bollywood film that many consider “anti-Pakistan” due to the intrigue and rhetoric. . The film, Bhuj: the pride of India, is loosely based on events during the 1971 Indian-Pakistan War. The teaser depicts the pursuit of a famous Indian Air Force pilot after the Pakistan Air Force bombed an air base during the war. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha, and is slated for release on Disney + Hotstar in August. The rhetoric and intrigue featured in the trailer demonizes Pakistan. While it pissed off Twitter users when the trailer released, a song from the movie titled “Zaalima Coca Cola” starring actor Nora Fatehi made users even more enraged. In case the song hasn’t sounded to you yet, this is a recreated version of Noor Jehan’s classic ‘Zaalima Coca Cola’ which was popularized again by a Coca Cola advertising sung by Meesha Shafi. The Bollywood version gave original credits to Noor Jehan’s song in the YouTube description of the video and according to the licensing information under the video, it is licensed to T-Series as well as EMI Pakistan. Twitter users weren’t impressed whether the credit was given or not. “Basically, it’s [a] Pakistani song copied from anti-Pakistan Bollywood film, “one user said. Another user commented that the song was “conveniently taken from the Pakistani music industry in the 1980s in a complete bashing film about Pakistan”. One user showed lyrical genius by asking Bollywood not to steal songs from Pakistan. Another offered help writing the dialogue for the film “anti-Pakistan” since we have already provided the inspiration for the song. However, not everyone was so amused. Some users were clearly angry with the move. “They literally slaughtered one of my favorite Pakistani songs,” one user tweeted. Some have said that Bollywood should have asked for “fantastic tea” instead of soft drink, just like Indian Squadron Commander Abhinandan Varthaman did so in 2019 when he was captured by Pakistan. One user reminded us that this is not the first time Bollywood has “stolen Pakistani songs”. In 2019 singer Farhan Saeed criticized Bollywood composer Salim Merchant for ripping off his song “Roiyaan”. The song ‘Hawa Hawa’ from the 2017 movie Mubarakan was a recreation of the 1987 hit of the same name by Hassan Jahangir. Whether the filmmakers were given permission to recreate the song or not seems to be a moot point on the internet. People are more annoyed that a Pakistani song is used in a decidedly anti-Pakistani film. We have to admit that this is a very strange song choice for this movie. What do you think of the song?

