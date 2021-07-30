



I went in Jungle cruise as everyone should: perfectly ignorant. Not because it’s so good that it would be a shame to spoil a movie that was inspired by an offensive Disneyland boat ride the most famous for his bad puns, but because if I had known what I was getting myself into, I would have chosen to spend my time watching a different movie about people chasing a Abnormally bright object of great importance. It was in contempt of one year of disney advertising, then, that I was surprised by the appearance of Jesse Plemons, who is both one of my favorite working actors and someone I always reflexively identify on sight as Todd-the-psychopath-meth-cook of Breaking Bad (not having seen it yet I know, I know! Friday night lights). I will inform you: Jungle cruise takes place during “the Great War”, and Plemons plays a German prince / submarine captain named Joachim, who wants to beat British botanist Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt, do her best Katharine Hepburn impression) and Riverboat Captain Frank Wolff (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, making his best impression of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) to find a magical cure called Tears of the Moon (brilliant CGI flowers, making their best impression of the holy grail of Indiana Jones). Joachim’s motivation is to “help Germany”, this is how you know he’s the bad guy, although he also kills a bunch of annoying members of British museum society at the start of the film for dispel any doubt. To Plemons’ credit, he plays the part with what I would describe as “fun enthusiasm”, putting an absolutely exaggerated German accent and shouting things like “Room! ” when he gets out of his submarine. Corn Jungle cruise is still a criminal waste of his talents, and yet another special case of disappointment that comes from watching a favorite actor make a terrible movie.

It’s certainly not the first such disappointment, and it won’t be the last. Good actors appear in bad movies all the time, and for a number of reasons, ranging from restrictions on set, bad direction or bad editing, to “more practical problems”, like film critic Clarisse Loughrey said so Vice. “Is it a franchise that offers job security? Does the role offer significant publicity that would help advance their careers? Is it filmed near his home, where the actor could have young children or a family he wants to spend time with? ”The dearth of good roles available is also a problem, especially for actresses and people of color. Yet sometimes nothing can prepare you to see “probably the greatest actress in the world“answer the door in the trailer for Greta. This is often the case when arthouse, international or under the radar actors get their “big break” with American audiences in big budget or franchise movies. These are the concerts that are easily described as “sold out”, like when Oscar Isaac went from Inside Llewyn Davis who showed his instinct as a tragicomic actor at the Star wars prequel trilogy, where he plays an extremely boring fighter pilot. Longtime independent sweetheart Tessa Thompson has also jumped into the Marvel Universe for Thor, a franchise that she is definitely improved but that still seems inherently limiting for his talents. And let’s not forget when legendary French actress Juliette Binoche was killed within the first five minutes of Godzilla, a decision that should prohibit casting director never to be allowed to work in the industry again. However, it’s also disappointing to see cases of established big screen signing projects that don’t seem worth it, like when Nicole Kidman somehow convinced herself to play Jason Momoa’s mother in Aquaman. Michael Fassbender, whose landmark role in Hunger is of a memorable haunting, also recently made the Snowman, a film best remembered as a same. In truth, a lot of great actors fall into a streak of bad movies every now and then (see: Nicolas Cage Before He Gets Good Again), but that doesn’t take away from the disappointment of, say, watching Mads Mikkelsen accept a role in Fantastic Beasts 3 when he could spend his time making more movies like Another round. These are the movies that make you sorry because you know that actors could be used more successfully elsewhere and that they potentially had to devote time to higher quality projects for better pay. It may be unfair to insist that actors refuse lucrative work in order to maintain “artistic purity”. On the contrary, the most scandalous cases are those where there seems to have been a general misunderstanding about the talents of an actor by a director or an agent. This is how you end up with Dame Judi Dench steeped in digital fur technology for a brief scene in Cats, a reduction of a presence that easily fills both the screen and the stage when given the space and the material to do so. And there’s no other explanation for how Matthew McConaughey could be so underutilized in what otherwise should have been a perfect role for him, like the Man in Black in. The dark tower (and recall briefly, then immediately purge from our memories again, the existence of Serenity). In the worst cases, a bad movie will bring even a good actor down to their level, like Amy Adams in Hillbilly elegy. This was almost the case with Plemons, too, whose villainous antics in Jungle cruise have all the subtlety of an underwater torpedo. And although I may wish that we had just cut to the part where he re-teamed with Martin Scorsese to Moon Flower Killers, I wonder if what I like about Plemons as an actor is what he wanted the opportunity to break up to be cast as. But that’s the thing with your favorite actors, they can do absolute nonsense too, and you still don’t want to take your eyes off them. As much as I cringed my teeth, Plemons was the best part of Jungle cruise, and he had me at echo.

