“Fleabag” actor Ben Aldridge joins film adaptation of Michael Ausiello’s memoir “





Actor Ben Aldridge, best known for appearing on the shows ‘Pennyworth’ and ‘Fleabag’, has been hired to play a central role in the upcoming Focus Features adaptation of author Michael Ausiellos 2017 blockbuster memoir “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies.” According to Deadline, “Spolier Alert” features actor Jim Parsons as Ausiello, with Aldridge trying out the role of his partner Kit Cowan. ‘The Big Sick’ director Michael Showalter will direct the tragicomic love story. The book focuses on the emotional maelstrom that Ausiello’s relationship was plunged into, during the 11 months that took Cowan from his diagnosis of terminal cancer to his death. Memories are woven into the roller coaster ride that was the couple’s 14-year-old romance. David Marshall Grant, Dan Savage and Ausiello wrote the script. By the time I finished the incredible book by Michael Ausiellos, I knew that Focus needed to make this film. We fell head over heels in love with Michael and Kit, and their classic New York romance, and we can’t wait to see what Jim and Ben bring to the roles. “With Showalters’ vision for the heart and humor of stories, we hope to not only do the Michael and Kits story justice, but also inspire audiences to love them as much as we do,” Kiska Higgs, President of the Focus Features production and acquisitions, said in a statement. Showalter is producing the film with Jordana Mollick through their semi-formal productions, with Parsons, Todd Spiewak and Alison Mo Massey of the Thats Wonderful Productions banner. Production is expected to begin around October-November in New York. (This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

