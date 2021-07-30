Mallika Sherawat shares postcards of the Parisian getaway, see the photos | Bollywood





Mallika Sherawat is currently on a Parisian getaway. The actor shared several postcards from the French capital, for his fans on Instagram. On Friday, she shared a photo that showed her posing on a brick road next to the Seine. The Eiffel Tower looms in the distance with a few boats floating in the river. Sharing the photo on Twitter, Mallika wrote: “Summering in the love Paris city”. Mallika Sherawat posing for photos in Paris. + Earlier, she had shared a photo of a cafe as well as a video of a French building with a spiral staircase and large works of art on the walls. She posed next to the Love Lock bridge and wrote: “Another of my favorite bridges in Paris Pont des Arts or the Love Lock bridge.” The actor also visited the Indian Embassy there. “Thank you @indiainfrance & Ambassador His Excellency Jawed Asraf for a great cultural evening at the Jai Hind Embassy residence,” she wrote, posing for photos with the Ambassador. Mallika has long been stationed in Los Angeles, California. There, she rented a large house and had often shared photos and videos of it on social media. Read also : Priyanka Chopra credits “the Indian in her” as Kelly Clarkson calls her “so nice” for fixing her makeup While Mallika has been largely absent from the big screen, he will next be seen in Rajat Kapoor’s RK / RKAY. It also stars Rajat, Ranvir Shorey and Manu Rishi Chada. Mallika plays the role of Gulabo and the film is an ode to the romantic cinema of the 50s and 60s. Mallika made her debut with Khwahish (2003) and was later seen in Murder (2004), Pyaar Ke Side Effects (2006), Aap Ka Suroor and Welcome (2007), Double Dhamaal (2011). She has also appeared in Hollywood films like Hisss (2010) and Politics of Love (2011). She also starred with Jackie Chan in The Myth.

