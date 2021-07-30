Sona Mohapatra on Bollywood Women ” Slut Shame ‘After Raj Kundra Arrest: Baseless Slander Us Simply Won’t Be Tolerated | Hindi movie news

Anglo-Indian businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai police on July 19 for alleged pornographic production and distribution. However, it gave internet users an excuse to shame women in the entertainment industry. Singer Sona Mohapatra took to social media to respond to such trolling.

Reacting to the arrest of Raj Kundras, she shared a self-made video of a hotel room with her latest track Ek Din in the background and asserted the difference between free will, i.e. say consent, and exploitation or trafficking in a series of tweets.



Speaking of this further, in an exclusive interaction with ETimes, Sona reiterated: It’s something I’ve been through my whole life and now seeing it amplified in the entertainment industry is particularly frustrating. As women in India, we mostly grew up in an environment where shaming and blaming the girl is the default response, even when she has been groped, manhandled or even verbally harassed. “You must have done something wrong,” is such a common phrase we heard over and over again growing up. The point is, the safety of women in India is a serious issue and it is not a priority for any government.

Speaking of the glamorous world of Bollywood, she criticized “ignorant”, “frustrated” people who make horrible assumptions. “They assume every woman in the industry is a debauched prostitute who can’t wait to sleep to get her share of the fame. Let me assure everyone that this is the exception to the norm. that there are always shady operators in every industry, some more prominent than others, most of us in the entertainment industry are hard working, ethical professionals who have invested our lives in development Our profession. Baseless slander will simply not be tolerated. As women, we will speak out and push back against conservatism of all kinds. Wear well what we want, how we want. If you don’t like it that you see, do not hesitate to look elsewhere, she blasted.

Sona added: The video you are referring to is not a BTS video, but a video I created as an artistic reaction to the sentiment above when the racket porn story broke in the media . My song Ek Din – Manhattan Memories had just been released worldwide the same day with its music video shot in Manhattan to celebrate my NYC Times Square billboard and I was about to go to a concert stage after several months of pandemic had a lot on my plate but wanted to send a powerful message using the short reel video format to avoid using words.

She further explained: The message is that women own their own bodies and have the freedom to choose how they dress and express themselves. A subversive way of saying that our clothes do not determine our moral character and that no one has to shame us.

Telling her own experience, Sona said, I started seeing comments on my timeline even before I posted this video with slurs that all women in Bollywood are cowardly etc. Fortunately, we now have filters on our social media to remove or hide these toxic comments. Yet while I activated these filters, the comments inspired me to make this series of short videos to send a strong message of empowerment. I believe we need to have a more nuanced debate in the public domain about free will and consent VS exploitative practices and human trafficking etc. in the adult industry. We have a long way to go in creating a more advanced society in these areas and a good place to start would be to start discussing our double standards, especially when it comes to women. Has anyone else been caught racking up two men and it becomes an excuse for the moral police, men and women, to suppress the choices and freedom of women? Not acceptable.

