Best On-Screen Characters Of Critically Acclaimed Bollywood Celebrity

Posted: Jul 30, 2021 5:04 PM 1 / 6 Manoj Bajpayees applauds worthy on-screen performance Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in the Bollywood industry. Originally from a small village of Bettiah, West Champaran, Bihar, Manoj Bajpayee did not experience instant success in his career, he believed in his talent and never stopped working hard to achieve his dream of becoming a great Bollywood actor. He moved to Delhi at a young age and enrolled in the National School of Drama and that’s where his journey to success began. Today, Manoj Bajpayee has led the Bollywood and South Indian film industries, having received numerous awards and accolades for his on-screen performances such as three National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards, two Asia Pacific Screen Awards , and even received a Padma Shri for her contributions to Indian cinema. Here are the best Manoj Bajpayees characters and performances on screen that are a pleasure for his fans to watch. Read ahead to learn more about Manoj Bajpayees praised and loved performances. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

2 / 6 Aligarh (2016) Manoj Bajpaye is chosen to play the character of Mr. Siras in Hansal Mehtas Aligarh. He perfectly succeeded in playing the character of a Maharashtrian pedagogue working for a reputable university in Uttar Pradesh, receiving many accolades for his performance. Photo credit: YouTube

3 / 6 Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) Manoj Bajpayee plays the character of Sardar Khan in Anurag Kashyaps Gangs of Wasseypur. The way Manoj Bajpayee played in the film, being a character with sensitive energy and a cold form of dark comedy, is one of the main reasons for the film’s success. Photo credit: YouTube

4 / 6 Bhonsle (2019) Ganpat Rao Bhonsle’s portrayal of Manoj Bajpayees in Devashish Makhijas Bhonsle has definitely raised the level of acting in Indian cinema. The way he combined two completely different types of personalities into one certainly deserves huge praise. Photo credit: YouTube

5 / 6 Special 26 (2013) Manoj Bajpayee transforms his character into a unique and memorable one with his performance in Special 26. With Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher, it is Manoj Bajpayees’ performance that explains the enormous commercial success of the film. Photo credit: YouTube

6 / 6 Sonchiriya (2019) Maan Singh’s character of Manoj Bajpayees died before the end of Abhisheks Sonchiriya, but he made his appearance felt while affecting the hearts of every soul. Manoj Bajpayees’ character feels both deep and painful, and he plays that character to perfection. Photo credit: YouTube

