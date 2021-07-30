Prison drama: How Portland actor connects adults in custody to classical Greek theater

Editor’s Note: This story is from Next Generation Radio Project, a journalism training program sponsored by NPR, OPB and public media organizations across the country.

Paul Susi poses onstage at the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem, Ore., During a performance of An Iliad in 2018. Susi toured An Iliad with the Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative at the inside and outside prisons. Photo courtesy of Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative

As a theater actor, educator, homeless shelter manager and activist, Paul Susi plays many roles in his community. Born in Portland, Oregon, Susi feels the burden of being American.

Being American right now is like a curse, Susi said. It’s like something you have to put up with. There is this legacy, this line of trauma that we have all inherited.

Fleeing the Philippines during the Marcos regime, Susi said her parents believed the American dream was worth the immense sacrifice. But for him, this dream rings hollow.

I think my father accepts that I am not the sum of his dream; I am not consuming their sacrifices. My mother never accepted it, says Susi. So I don’t feel proud to be an American, but I do feel committed to doing all I can to do good in the world and create a better lineage for my future spiritual successors.

Susi uses the theater to explore her identity. Introduced to the arts during a difficult period of his adolescence, it gave him the structure to succeed in school. But throughout adulthood, he continues to face difficult truths as a performer.

(Left to right) Paul Susi, songwriter / cellist Anna Fritz and director Patrick Walsh outside the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville, Oregon, where Susi performed in 2018. Photo courtesy of Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative

Most of the time I called to do a show … I called because they can’t get the right ethnicity for the role. But I’m the guy with the classical theater training that I can pass for Japanese or Spanish or Tibetan or Native American. And I spent for everything, including white, Susi said.

But I will never play Hamlet. No one would ever present me as Hamlet.

Most recently, Susi starred in the Northwest Classical Theater Collaboratives’ production of An Iliad, a modern adaptation of Homer’s classic Greek epic. The production toured in 30 prisons, community centers, places of worship and theaters across Oregon in 2018 and 2019. For Susi, these performances allow incarcerated people to reflect on their own experiences and engage with cultural resources. to which they do not otherwise have access.

The Iliad is really explicit about the violence that occurs in times of war. The guys were able to really resonate with the emotional truth of having been subjected to so much violence for so many years, Susi said.

Northwest Classical Theater Collaboration Director Patrick Walsh, left, and Paul Susi sit on the stage at Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem, Ore., Chat with adults in custody. Photo courtesy of Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative

And what I discovered when making connections with adults in custody is that their sense of community with the outside world has long been shattered by their incarceration. … It underlined how little power they have over their reality and their experience.

Through her performances, Susi strives to break down physical and emotional walls by creating a real bond with the adults in detention.

Theater lets you see and know yourself in a different way, sharing a story with people you don’t know in real time, Susi said. So this little alchemy of humanizing … it’s like what I try to do every day.