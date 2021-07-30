Broadway in Hollywood will require proof of vaccination on shows – deadline





Broadway in Hollywood and the Hollywood Pantages Theater will now require ticket holders to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and to provide proof of vaccination. This policy is in effect for performances until October 10, 2021 and will be constantly reassessed. For the purposes of Broadway in Hollywood, “fully vaccinated” means that the show a spectator attends occurs at least 14 days after their last dose of vaccine. People entering Pantages can provide either their physical vaccination card, a photo of it, or a digital file, as proof of vaccination. They will also need to have a photo ID on hand Guests under the age of 12, or those who require reasonable accommodation for medical reasons, or because of “sincere religious belief” must provide proof of a negative Covid-19 PCR test, performed within 72 hours after entry. Children under 5 years old will not be allowed in the theater. Masks will be mandatory for all ticket holders, regardless of their immunization status, and must be worn at all times, except when eating or drinking in designated areas. The updated Covid-19 policy from Broadway to Hollywood and the Pantages has been put in place to provide the safest space possible for clients, actors, crew and staff, as preparations continue for the curtain raiser. The shows begin August 17 with the return of Hamilton, following a 17-month “intermission” imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Hamilton Pantages will resume between August 17 and January 2, 2022. The Pantages Theaters box office will reopen for in-person ticket sales and customer service assistance on Tuesday August 3 at noon. For more information on the updated Broadway in Hollywood policy, Click here.

