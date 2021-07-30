Entertainment
How much Scarlett Johansson can earn if she wins in the Disney lawsuit
Latest Marvel movie star claims simultaneous release in theaters and on Disney + hurt box office and his salary
Marvels The Russian Assassin has a new enemy in the sights, the Walt Disney Co.
Scarlett Johansson, who plays the superhero Black Widow in Marvel’s latest iteration, filed a lawsuit against Disney on Thursday that Hollywood sources could represent more than $ 50 million in lost bonus payments.
Disney simultaneously released the film in theaters and on its Disney + streaming service in July, a decision that said Johanssons’ trial reduced its box office take, which is the metric used to calculate how much the actress from the list A would be paid if successful. Her performance as Natasha Romanoff (AKA Black Widow) is the first leading role of a character she has played onscreen several times since her first appearance in the 2010s. Iron man 2.
Johansson said in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court that she was assured of a wide theatrical release, which all parties understood to mean exclusive theatrical release. That all changed in March, when Disney announced that it would make the film available simultaneously in theaters and through Disney + Premier Access, which allows subscribers to stream the film for an additional fee of $ 30, which Johansson claims to be one. breach of contract.
Unsurprisingly, Disney’s breach of the deal managed to keep millions of fans away from theaters and headed for its Disney + streaming service, according to the lawsuit. According to Disney’s self-righteous press release, the photo grossed over $ 60 million on Disney + Premier Access in its first weekend alone.
It’s the latest battle in an escalating war between movie studios looking for ways to get their movies out during a global pandemic that has shut down movie theaters and the people who make them in hopes that they will share in the benefits of success.
Disney wasted no time in retaliating: the lawsuit is particularly sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a statement released hours after the filing prosecution. Disney has fully honored Ms. Johanssons’ contract and, moreover, the release of Black Widow on Disney + with Premier Access has dramatically improved her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $ 20 million she has received to date.
Representatives for Johansson and Disney declined to comment further.
Johansson is the highest paid woman in the Marvel franchise. His appearance in the 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, came with a $ 15 million guarantee that shot up to $ 35 million when the film grossed $ 2.8 billion in theaters around the world, helping Johansson to rank as the highest-paid actress of this year with $ 56 million, according to Forbes.
Her lawsuit describes her box office bonuses in the contract as very significant, reflecting the fact that she anchored Black Widow, a film that first explores the history of the popular character she has played in seven films over the past decade. Nine of the 24 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe grossed more than $ 1 billion at the box office, an amount that would have represented an additional $ 50 million for Johansson, according to Hollywood insiders who spoke to Forbes on compensation. Black Widow has so far grossed $ 318 million worldwide, the lowest since Disney bought the comic book publisher for $ 4 billion in 2009. Only The Incredible Hulk, a Marvel Studios film released by Universal Pictures, performed less well at the box office.
Johanssons’ lawsuit follows a revolt among Hollywood’s top talent against WarnerMedia, which faced legal threats in December after announcing it would post its entire 2021 movie list on the HBOMax streaming service on the same days as their theatrical debut, paying around $ 200 million through amended deals. Johansson maintains that Disney knew his strategy for Black Widow would cannibalize the box office, but he was more interested in bolstering his fledgling streaming service.
This surely won’t be the last time Hollywood talent stands up to Disney and makes it clear that whatever the company may claim, it has a legal obligation to honor its contracts, said John Berlinski, the attorney for Los Angeles. Angeles representative Johansson, in a statement. declaration.
