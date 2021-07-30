Entertainment under the stars is Tuesday at Heritage Park, Coldwater





Entertainment under the stars, the Coldwater Recreation summer concert series is underway at Heritage Park off Northshore Drive. At 7 p.m. Tuesday through August 24, local musicians take the stage to entertain community members who gather in the park. The Pomegranate Whiskey Band will perform on August 3; County Line Band August 10; Latitude on August 17; Crispin Bocanegra on August 24. Several who sat in the shade listening to Scotty Butters’ music on Tuesday said they were coming for the event as much as the musician. Bronson’s Gary and Kathy Crandall looked at their schedule and decided to attend because they had nothing else to do. “It’s a beautiful night,” Crandall said. Kathy Hayes of Coldwater has been enjoying Entertainment Under The Stars for years. Many times she attended because a particular band was playing, but often she comes for the experience. It’s a perfect way to spend a summer evening, said Hayes. Living within walking distance of the park, she invited her neighbor, Val Shedd. They grabbed lawn chairs and joined about 80 other people under the trees. Julie Santure, of the Coldwater Recreation Department, said that in the first week about 125 people attended the concert featuring the band Dog Bone. And while the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, she has noticed that community members are happy to come together and catch up. Many also like the new location. Last summer, concerts were moved from Four Corners Park to Heritage Park to allow for greater social distancing. The peaceful location was such a hit with the public that they decided to stay at Heritage. I’ve had so many people thanking me for bringing him here, Santure said. One of those at the Tuesday concert was a bit nostalgic for the downtown gigs, but both places are good, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailyreporter.com/story/entertainment/2021/07/30/entertainment-under-stars-tuesdays-heritage-park-coldwater/5400023001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos