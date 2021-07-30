Bollywood has a knack for giving us shady AF content. And so we decided to rank the squeakiest dialogues from the worst not even.
20. Yes, that was part of this movie.
Tumhara haath toh Itch Guard ointment jaisa hai!
19. We want us to know what this meant.
Kisi ke haath chalte hain toh kisi ke pair, hamare dono chalte hain.
18. Wiser words have been spoken.
Duniya waalo mujhe na dikhao aaina nahi toh bolonga main made in china.
17. This film was a big party.
Our business is our business, not your business.
16. Of course, that’s how it works.
Maine uss dil ki mein hard drive, fareb ka pehle virus detects kar liya.
15. I’m not sure this person understands how the kitchen works.
Doodh mein nimbu jisne daala paneer uska.
14. Is it funny? No.
I was hypnotized, hypnotized … the movement of your behind, the beauty of your movement, and your fat thighs … eyes, and your hips don’t lie … Mohiniji you just latch on, I mean breathtaking.
13. Ahh, toxic masculinity strikes again.
Mard ko dard nahin hota.
12. Who is going to tell her that the problem is actually her shitty attitude?
Tu ladki ke peeche bhagega, ladki paise ke peeche bhagegi. Tu paise ke peeche bhagega, ladki tere peeche bhagegi.
11. Nothing we love more than stereotypes.
Boodhi ho ya jawaan, the melodrama is duniya ki saari auraton ke khoon mein hain.
10. This dialogue objectified the prostitutes and was quite simply disrespectful.
Prostitutes ko ginu ya unko alag? Nahin … unko alag rakhta hoon. 308 tak yaad hai. Chalo aap apni security ke liye 350 likh lo.
9. So it’s good to stereotype the actors?
Yeh hoti hain asli ladki, chutki mein Bipasha, chutki mein Madhubala.
8. Oh, it all falls apart from here.
Yeh biwiyan main galle mangalsutra pehente hi kamasutra kyun bhool jati hain.
7. So rude but why?
Baap, bhai, beta, shohar, Begum Jaan ki chaukhat ke nous paar har mard mura hota hai, teenager taangon wala murga.
6. I could do this whole list with just this movie.
Marriage pehle ladkiyan sex object hoti hain aur marriage ke baad they oppose sex.
5. Uh. That one. That one.
Iska kind ka tender nahi hua.
4. Sexual harassment reduced to a punch line.
The main honesty of the Pehle line, the main aggression of the dusre line.
3. Blaming the victim is not acceptable.
Yeh ladkiyaan itne chote kapde kyun pehenti hain. Zaroori nahi hai na har ladka shareef hove.
2. This whole scene was so publicized and so problematic.
Pichle 32 saal principal inhone nirantar iss college principal baladkar pe baladkar kiya.
1. Select all and delete this movie.
Pyar se de rahe hai, rakh lo, varna thappad maarke bhi de sakte hai.
Well, that was crap.