Meet the men of this Hollywood fall

The film industry has been on the back burner for over a year, releases have been delayed; production is at a standstill; the kinematics dried well temporarily. But film festivals began to reappear in the flesh and fanatics returned to the cinema and so did the main man of the big screen. A quick Google search will tell you that the Hollywood top man is striking and confident, bossy and charismatic. Visions of Humphrey Bogart in Casablanca or Marlon Brando in A tram named Désir can enter your reveries.

But what does it take to be a top man in 2021? Have we gone beyond the historical framework of the dashing male hero? Feminism and conversations about toxic masculinity have changed our perception of what attracts the masses. The internet talk about men written by women has taken over TikTok and Twitter, reframing the female gaze against the dominant male gaze. The leading Hollywood man of today reflects the varied desires of the present moment, from the manhood of the 1950s to the grungy idol of the 1990s to the androgenic charmers of the 2020s. appearing this fall, three notable guys are evident, both in the number of features and in the impact of the roles: Adam Driver, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Timothe Chalament. These are the next generation of fainting subjects.

Adam Pilot

While his recent horse-themed advertisement for the Burberrys Hugo fragrance hasn’t already hinted at actor Adam Driver’s special position, his busy fall slate certainly does. With three massive films on the books for late summer and fall, this Oscar-nominated fandom will have even more to celebrate. This year, Driver stars in the weird and surreal musical Leos Carax Annette, which opened the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and two titles by Ridley Scott: Gucci House, alongside Lady Gaga, and the famous medieval film The last duel. Driver is known for his baritone voice and intense yet slightly unsettling demeanor, making him the perfect candidate for roles like Star warsMisunderstood villain Kylo Ren and volatile husband of Noah Baumbachs Marriage story (2019).

This fall, Driver once again takes the helm of films defined by their conflicts. Although the three films vary in scope and era, a common thread runs through the fabric of Annette, Gucci House and The last duelall consider the emotional and physical violence that can exist in a marriage, from the murder of Patrizia Reggianis (Gaga) of her husband Maurizio Gucci (Driver), to the mysterious ferocity suggested in Annette, to a couple tried by a rape charge in 14th-century France. Driver doesn’t take on light projects, he repeatedly probes the emotional boundaries of a role, suggesting an alluring complexity beneath the surface. The actors’ ability to play the tortured or the psychological on screen explains not only his award-winning resume, but the obsession that surrounds him. The driver might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but for many, his unconventional character and complexity make him the top man of the moment.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II didn’t start his acting career until 2016, but has appeared in some of our favorite movies and TV shows before. We (2019), The handmaid’s tale,Black mirror, The greatest showman (2017). Most recently, Abdul-Mateen played the founder of the Black Panther Party, Bobby Seale, in the famous Aaron Sorkin film. The Chicago Trial 7 (2020). Now he’s making his return to Hollywood this fall with two box office knockouts: fellow (also directed by Jordan Peele) and the next, untitled Matrix movie. We know, we know of a very unimpressive resume for an actor with only five years under his belt.

With a dazzling smile and a six foot three inch stature, Abdul-Mateen is easily identifiable as Hollywood hero material. But his prominent male charm goes beyond his striking appearance and masculinity, Abdul-Mateen has repeatedly demonstrated his natural talent and versatility, playing a variety of roles with such candor and vigor. As the 35-year-old moves from a supporting role to a starring role with Peeles fellow, which releases on August 27, he is also establishing himself as a new hero in one of the most iconic sci-fi series of all time. The coming season will undoubtedly be huge for Abdul-Mateen and could (rightly) establish the actor as both a household name and a fixture on the unofficial roster of top men in Hollywood.

Timothée Chalamet

We have all seen it coming. What would a study of the cinema men of the 2021s be without a mention of the seemingly ubiquitous Timothe Chalamet? While Abdul-Mateen possesses a classic and robust charisma, Chalamet signals a new brand of leading man. Hollywood is familiar with dashing prodigy Leonardo DiCaprio, River Phoenix and Brad Pitt come to mind, but Chalamet has taken the notion of the nerd idol and overthrown it. Browse her name on social media and passionate words about her eccentricity, femininity, and thinness immediately crop up. The obsession started around 2017, when Chalamet starred in the hit queer love movie. Call me by your name (2017), immediately followed by his performance as pretentious independent boy Kyle in Greta Gerwigs Lady Bird (2017). And no one can forget his endearing Laurie in Gerwig’s adaptation of Little woman (2019).

However, this fall, Chalamet is stepping away from his previous character as an endearing (and still a bit pretentious) male love for roles that will diversify his already impressive portfolio. The 25-year-old will play revolutionary student Zeffirelli in highly anticipated Wes Andersons The French dispatch, which premiered at Cannes this summer and hits theaters on October 22 the same day as Dune, Chalamets another fall box office release. Moving on from Anderson’s artful, cartoonish fantasy, Chalamet plays the reluctant intergalactic hero Paul Atreides who must face the perils of his new home planet. Liked for his lanky figure, soft voice and childish manner, and notorious presence on NYU’s social scene (hawk-eyed enthusiasts had fun spotting him at Tompkins Square Bagels in the East Village), how fans will they react to his heading for more heroic instances? If there’s one thing Hollywood has come to, or perhaps more accurately, been forced to embrace, it’s a variety of types. For fans to follow, that’s another story.

Want more culture?Register nowto receive the Cultured newsletter, a bi-weekly guide to what’s new and next steps in art, architecture, design and more.