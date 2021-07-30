The art of Hollywood memoirs





I tried to work here at home but nothing came of it, Bacall told a reporter, writing By Myself. So I said, okay, Bacall, you heckled enough, and I moved to Knopf. She camped out in her publishing office for three years in the 1970s, writing by hand on yellow legal pads. What poured out of her on these pages was a love affair, even though she had her share of rock slabs. Released in 1978, By Myself (along with its short sequel, And Then Some, which Bacall reviewed in 2005) details his career, from teenage modeling to Hollywood domination in films such as The Big. Sleep and How to Marry. a millionaire. But her Big Subject, occupying about half of the book, is Humphrey Bogart, whom she married in 1945, when she was only twenty years old. (He was forty-five.) The two stayed together until Bogart died of cancer in 1957, though their relationship had always been tumultuous. By Myself is a compelling tale of romance and codependency, showing how navigating the Hollywood machines as a top-notch duo can be even more treacherous than going solo. He was too old for me, he had three wives, he drank, he was an actor and he was a goyim, wrote Bacall. But she loved Bogie regardless. She writes with brutal honesty about Bogart’s drunken character and with great tenderness over his years of worsening illness. There are plenty of Bogie’s biographies out there, but Bacall’s faithful account is more powerful and hard-earned than any third-party point of view. In the end, their story was hers alone to tell.

