Broadway audiences will need proof of vaccination and masks

Broadway theater owners and operators, citing the lingering dangers of the coronavirus pandemic, said on Friday they decided to require spectators to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and wear masks to attend a performance.

The policy, announced just days before the first Broadway play in more than 16 months, is to start performances, allowing children ineligible for vaccination to attend shows if they are tested for the virus. But some New York venues say they’ll go even further: the Metropolitan Opera, which hopes to reopen at the end of September, and Carnegie Hall, which plans to reopen in October, plans not only to require vaccinations, but also to ban children under 12 who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.

The new vaccination requirements for visitors to New York’s top performing arts venues come as the highly contagious Delta variant has caused an increase in Covid-19 cases, leading the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend that Americans vaccinated in virus hot spots resume wearing masks indoors. Several large companies, local governments and the federal government recently decided to require their employees to be vaccinated or undergo frequent tests.

The Broadway rules, which will be in place until at least October and will apply to the 41 theaters on Broadway, require the public to wear masks except when eating or drinking.