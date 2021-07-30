Entertainment
Chargeurs News: Daily links 07/30/21
Hello, Chargers fans!
I have a fun topic for all of you this morning. As the season approaches, fans will soon be attending matches at SoFi Stadium for the very first time. A day’s play experience is not complete without an activity plan, which usually always includes some form of food and drink.
For today’s discussion, I thought we could get a clearinghouse that revolves around the best places to dine and / or experiment around SoFi Stadium that other fans can take in or complement.
Here are some questions I would like to hear from you:
- Where is the best place to eat around SoFi Stadium?
- Where is your FAVORITE place for dinner and why?
- What’s a restaurant under the radar to try in the area?
- Besides the stadium itself, what other tourist attractions should fans visit in the area?
- What’s another tourist attraction the casual fan might not be familiar with but absolutely should see?
Hope you all have fun with this one!
And now for today’s links.
Joe Lombardi praises Pocket Presence of Justin Herberts (Chargers.com)
Best quotes from the second day of training camp (Chargers.com)
Mark Webb picks up the first run of training camp (Chargers Wire)
Keenan Allen takes a bang at Madden 22 (Bolt Beat)
Zach Wilson signed his rookie contract with the Jets (ESPN)
Former Broncos, Bears TE Jack Butt retired from the NFL (ESPN)
Five ball carriers who could break Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record (CBS Sports)
Former Micah Hyde Security Packers knew Aaron Rodgers’ frustration years ago (Pro Football Talk)
The best candidates in small groups for each NFL team (NFL.com)
The SEC has voted add Texas and Oklahoma to conference (NFL.com)
