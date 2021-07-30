Voice actor discusses the platinum liner behind his throat cancer diagnosis





In 2016, Rob Paulsen, who was the voice behind famous cartoon characters such as Yakko from the Animaniacs, Pinky from Pinky and the Brain and others, was diagnosed with stage 3 metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the throat. As it could have been a devastating diagnosis, especially in his work, Paulsen sees his cancer experience not with a silver lining, not with a gold lining, but with a platinum lining. Not only was his voice largely unaffected by the cancer and its treatments, but Paulsen’s diagnosis also gave him a new kind of voice, a voice that can spread information and awareness and awareness. communicate with people who have gone through difficult health situations. Paulsen does this in part through the CUREs Ambassador Program, where he will continue to share his journey. Transcription: Hi, my name is Rob Paulson, and for the next year I dunno, hopefully longer I will have the privilege of being able to post blog posts here on the CURE magazine website. Rob Paulson, why should this name mean anything to you? Unless of course you’re with the IRS, in which case please can’t find me. But the other reason it might mean something to you in fact, it probably doesn’t mean anything to you. But, Yakko Warner from “Animaniacs” may mean something to you. Hello nurse! Or maybe Pinky “Pinky and the Brain”. No, I did too. And oh, yeah, Carl Wheezer from “Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius”. He’s over there, and here, banging my cabeza. And not one, but two “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”. Raphael from when you were very young. Well, not you sir. You look a lot older than me. But the rest of you were very young. And then Donatello from a 2012 – 2016 iteration on Nickelodeon. So, yeah, I make a living doing basically what got me in trouble in seventh grade. I do cartoon voices for a living. We make plans, and God laughs. Let me explain. I am also a survivor of stage 3 metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the throat. Five years ago, at this time, I was undergoing treatment for this particular disease, and I am doing well. My particular cancer experience lacks a ray of hope (or) a ray of hope. It has a platinum liner, my friends, for a lot of reasons. Mainly because I make a living with my throat, my voice. These good folks at CURE Magazine have given me this glorious opportunity to talk about it in the hope that we can get some information out. I can give you a chapter and a verse on my particular type of cancer. And now my sense of empathy is so keen that when I say to someone virtually, or literally while holding their hand, “I get it,” I really do. And I know many of you are looking at this, hopefully, having the same experience, having had the same experience. So, I am really looking forward to this opportunity. I have found that when I get the chance to tell people about cancer, empathy, kindness, courage, love, it seems like it all can come from the most unexpected places including cartoon characters. For more information on cancer updates, research and education, be sure tosubscribe to CUREs newsletters here.

