Sarah Niles also needed Ted Lasso

British actress Sarah Niles was, like many of us, a late convert to Ted Lasso. She missed the first season when it rolled out to Apple TV + last year, not having had her first glimpse until her agent sent her information regarding a possible role in Season 2.

So I watched the show, Niles explained in a phone interview in mid-July, and I thought, this is really good! This is really what I need right now.

She was hardly alone in the experience. The story of an optimistic American college football coach (Jason Sudeikis) who is brought to Britain to coach a fictional English Premier League football (i.e. football) team, Ted Lasso has received lukewarm reviews from the start. But for many, the series has felt like an emotional balm in a year of controversial elections, protests and, of course, the pandemic, an unusually feel-good spectacle in one of the saddest years in memory. Earlier this month, the show received 20 Emmy nominations, the most ever for a freshman comedy.

Niless ‘character Dr Sharon Fieldstone, she was featured in the Season 2 premiere last week, is a sports psychologist who Lassos’ team AFC Richmond brings in to help one of its stars, Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernndez). Dani is so nervous that he is effectively losing the ability to play, but Coach Lasso has clear reservations about Dr Fieldstone from the start.