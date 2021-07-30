Daily Bird and Dubbel Dutch Tavern join forces and coexist in the hotel space





You can now have an iced latte in the morning and a cocktail in the evening at the Double Dutch Hotel,817 North, Marshall Street the Daily Bird Cafe and Dubbel Dutch Tavern started sharing space at the historic Dubbel Dutch Hotel this month. Inside the hotel, the Daily Bird operates from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. every day, then the Dubbel Dutch Tavern operates from 4:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Both are open to the public in addition to hotel guests. It has been a spectacular collaboration. What sets our partnership apart is that we are all good humans, trying to treat each other well and do our best (during) incredibly difficult times, said Juli Kaufmann, Dutch co-owner of Dubbel. The location of the Dubbel Dutch Hotel is the second location of the Daily Birds. In April, the local cafe opened as a pop-up store in Coffee center in Riverwest, at 808 E. Center St. The second store offers indoor seating, in addition to outdoor patio seating. The local cafe uses beans from Anodyne Coffee Roasters and candy from Honey Bear Baked Goods, two companies based in Milwaukee. Customers can expect to have plenty of coffee blend options, along with classic espresso drinks, chai teas, and matchas. The Daily Bird, co-owned by Dan Zwart and brothers Dylan and Cole Compton, aims to replace its pop-up Riverwest location with a new space inside the 802 E. Center later this year, according to a press release from the owners. The Dubbel Dutch Tavern reopened to the public on July 23 after being temporarily closed in early June due to a lack of staff. The reopening of the taverns celebrates the first anniversary of the Dubbel Dutch Hotel, which opened in July 2020. Before the pandemic and before the hotel opened, a restaurant was planned at the hotel. However, these plans failed due to the pandemic, and there are currently no plans to open a restaurant in the hotel. The Boutique Dubbel Dutch Hotel is a federally designated historic building with 17 unique guest rooms and a catering kitchen available for small events. The public has the option of purchasing the entire hotel space for events such as weddings, stays and family reunions.

