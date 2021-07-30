What to know before you go





OSHKOSH – The Winnebago County Fair is almost here. After a year of canceled events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with live music, rides, entertainment, and a variety of food, the fair certainly won’t disappoint. Winnebago County held its first fair on October 10 and 11, 1855, in downtown Oshkosh. The Oshkosh Courier, the newspaper at the time, reported that the fair’s display of stocks, agricultural products and manufactured items was larger than expected, and was highly honorable to the country’s farmers. This year marks the 166th anniversary of the fair. The fair takes place August 4-8 at the Sunnyview Exposition Center in Oshkosh. Here’s what fairgoers can expect at this year’s fair: Enjoy the thrills and goodies at Mr. Ed’s Magical Midways Children and adults alike will enjoy Mr. Ed’s Magical Midways. The amusement park features over 27 rides and attractions, including a lollipop swing, ferris wheel, greenhouse and more. For those who want to try their luck, the fair has a variety of intermediate games that kids can play until they win, including water run, duck pond, rope ladder, bustier balloon and more. Additionally, Mr. Ed’s will offer a variety of food options including popcorn, corn dogs, pizza, soft pretzels and nachos. And, if you’re looking for sweet treats, there are cotton candy, toffee apples, toffee corn, funnel cakes, slushies, lemonade shake-ups, and more. Get ready for the Grandstand Entertainment & Music Village What’s a fair without good old fashioned entertainment? Every day, the show organizers will organize a variety of events. On Wednesdays, spectators can enjoy a T&C rodeo show at 7:00 p.m. followed by fireworks. Thursday and Friday guests will be entertained by truck and tractor pulls starting at 7 p.m., followed by a demolition derby on Saturday at 6 p.m. On Sunday, the last day of the show, guests can watch a freestyle motocross show presented by WIFMX President and CEO Cody Cavanaugh. The Wisconsin native has been riding for nearly 20 years and will entertain guests with his favorite move: the helicopter. If you need a break from the action, the fair will feature different artists each day at the Music Village. Friday at 4 p.m., Bobby Evans & the Alimony Band will be playing Electric Blue jams. The group has performed thousands of shows including Summerfest, Wisconsin State Fair, Lambeau Field, county fairs, festivals and more. On Saturday, the alternative / 90s rock band to current Eminence, who will perform a variety of music from Volbeat, Papa Roach, Foo Fighters and Blink 182 to Motley Crue, Kiss and AC / DC. If you are going to Grounds / Barns open at 8 a.m. every day, with the Expo building opening at 10 a.m. Daily. Doors open every day at 9 a.m., except Saturdays, when they open at 10 a.m. The Midway opens at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Festival goers can purchase daily tickets for $ 10 between June 14 and August 3, or at the door for $ 15. People in the 2021 Association can get weekly passes for $ 35 for the entire week. Tickets include fairground entry, parking, grandstand shows, live bands, family entertainment, exhibits, and unlimited carnival barns and rides. Guests will also have the option of camping at the fair during the week. Campsites are available at the Sunnyview Expo Center fairgrounds for $ 75 for non-electric and $ 150 for electric. For more information, call 920-685-3013; visit winnebagocountyfaironline.com or facebok.com/Winnebago-County-Fair-Oshkosh-WI-397352563703875 /; or send an email to [email protected] A full schedule is available on the site. Contact Adrienne Davis at [email protected] RELATED:Local musicians are eagerly awaiting the return of the Oshkosh Main Street Music Festival. RELATED:EAA AirVenture returns this week with a strong participation

