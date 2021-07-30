Shanna Moakler separates from Matthew Rondeau | Entertainment





Shanna Moakler has split from her boyfriend. The 46-year-old beauty and on / off partner Matthew Rondeau have gone their separate ways again and the 28-year-old model insisted he couldn’t be happier with the decision to end their romance. Matthew told Life & Style magazine: “I broke up with Shanna months ago and I’m happier than I’ve ever been. I really focus on finding myself as a person emotionally and mentally. I hope she finds what she is looking for, but it won’t be me. However, an insider told People magazine that “it’s not true that he broke up with her,” but Shanna is looking to the future. The source added: “She is focused on her own life and happiness, not Matthew. She is busy with her job and moving on.” The former couple reunited last year but had a lot of ups and downs and after the most recent revival of their romance, Shanna said she felt they were in a better place. than ever. Speaking in May, she said: “When we were on hiatus I think we both realized how much we missed each other and how much we meant to each other. “ And Matthew had bonded with Shanna’s children Atina, 22, whom she has with Oscar De La Hoya, and Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, from her marriage to Travis Barker. He said: “I get along really well with them. I’m a jerk and I give them respect and they give it back right away. They are fun. I like them very much. They are really adorable.” Meanwhile, Shanna recently slammed Travis for his public displays of affection with his new girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and admitted she found it “weird” because they echoed so many moments in her relationship with the drummer. from Blink-182. She said, “I’m way above my ex. It’s been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDAs he does with her are weird? [Yes]. “The movie ‘True Romance’, which I feel like they bonded, was the theme of our wedding. Our daughter is named after the character in the movie. Banners flying above us like us did it on ‘Meet the Barkers’. Stuff like that … I just think it’s weird. “

