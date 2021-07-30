DaBaby’s comments spark reaction from Elton John, Madonna and other celebrities





During the performance, he made false and insulting comments about gay men and HIV, and also spoke rudely about women.

John, who is gay and longtime HIV activist, took to twitter to say “We were shocked to read the misinformation about HIV and the homophobic statements made on a recent DaBaby show.”

“It fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic,” he tweeted before offering evidence on HIV. “Homophobic and HIV falsehoods have no place in our society and our industry and as musicians we need to spread compassion and love for the most marginalized people in our communities. musician is to bring people together. “

Madonna also shared her “message” to DaBaby on social media, by posting a video of his comments on his Instagram account and writing “If you are going to make hateful remarks to the LGBTQ + community about HIV / AIDS, then know what you think.” “After decades of hard-won scientific research, there are now drugs that save the lives of children born with HIV, people who contract HIV through blood transfusions, dirty needles, or the exchange of bodily fluids. “she writes. “These newer ARVs can keep a person with AIDS alive for the rest of their life !!! AIDS is not spread by standing next to someone in a crowd.” Demi Lovato, who recently publicly stated that they are non-binary, shared a post by makeup artist and activist Matt Bernstein on the danger of DaBaby’s comments on his Instagram account. Singer Dua Lipa, who collaborated with the rapper on a remix of his song “Levitating,” said in a statement on his Instagram Live Tuesday that she was “surprised and horrified by DaBaby’s comments”. “I really don’t recognize this as the person I’ve worked with. I know my fans know where my heart is and I’m 100% with the LGBTQ community,” she wrote. “We must unite to fight the stigma and ignorance surrounding HIV / AIDS. Musician, producer and filmmaker Questlove posted an updated list of dreams on Instagram of which he allegedly performed an updated “Summer of Soul” festival with DaBaby’s name struck off the list. “Someone has to say it: homophobia / transphobia / xenophobia / misogynia / racism, that should go without saying that it is morally reprehensible” Questlove wrote. But at least one celebrity has spoken out on behalf of the rapper. “If you want to have the video of Lil Nas X and he lives his truth, you will definitely have people like DaBaby speaking their truth,” TI said. said on Instagram on rapper Lil Nas X being openly gay. “There is nothing wrong with all of this. There must be no hatred. Everything is honesty. Everyone lives in their truth.” CNN has reached out to representatives for DaBaby for comment.

