Entertainment
Calendar of events July 30Aug. 5 | Entertainment
REGULAR 2, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, Free Outdoor Summer Concert Series, Grab a Garden Chair, 856-9195, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
SAWYER BROWN, 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 30, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., with The Tyler Rust Band, $ 25 general admission seating, $ 45 premium seating, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
SUMMER BOYS: THE MUSIC OF THE EAGLES, 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 30, Western Colorado Botanical Gardens, 641 Struthers Ave., Garden Groove Summer Concert, presented by Strive, $ 20, tickets at effortecolorado.org / events.
TIM + RICHARD, 7:00 p.m. Friday July 30, Copper Club Brewing Co., Fruita, at the Drink Beer for Rivers event which starts at 5:00 p.m., food trucks, 10% of sales of select pint glasses will be donated to Rivers Edge West, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
KSUHDILLA: RETURN OF EDM CHEESE EVENING, 7:30 p.m., Friday, July 30, Mesa Theater, 538 Main Street, $ 15, mesatheater.com.
“BRAVE” (2012, rated PG), Glade Park Movies Under the Stars, Grill opens at 6 p.m., concession stand at 5.30 p.m., Twilight Film, Friday July 30, Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, 16400 DS Road, Glade Parc, volleyball, hay rides, corn hole, tether ball and pre-movie entertainment by Hatfield Country Kickers, facebook.com/GladeParkMovies.
GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday July 30, Lincoln Park, 910 N. 12th St., live music from From the Top, beer and wine, grandvalleyfoodtruckfridays.com, 261-8484.
NICK CAROZZA AND JUSTIN G. RUSSELL JR. CHAMBER MUSIC CONCERTS, 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., Grand Junction; 7 p.m. Saturday July 31, Montrose United Methodist Church, 19 S. Park Ave., Montrose, oboe, piano and double bass concert with works by Amy Beach, Camille Saint-Saëns and Russell Jr., guest singer Rebekah Nadel, free , facebook.com/nickcarozzamusic.
MONTROSE COUNTY FAIR AND RODEO, Friday and Saturday July 30-31, Montrose County Exhibition Center and Events Center, Montrose, bull riding 7:30 pm Friday; rodeo 7:30 p.m. and dance 9 p.m. Saturday, montrosecountyfairandrodeo.com.
GARFIELD COUNTY FAIR AND RODEO, from Friday to Sunday July 30 – August. 1, Garfield County Fairgrounds in Rifle, “Roaring into the ’20s” theme, concert with Arron Watson, Michael Ray and Chancey Williams 6:30 pm Friday, rodeos, demolition derby, monster trucks, garfieldcountyfair.com.
THE GREATEST HITS OF FOREIGNER, 8 p.m. Saturday, July 31 Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., The Greatest Hits of Foreigner on Tour featuring the multi-platinum rock band performing their greatest hits, tickets start at 57.50 $, TheAmpGJ.com, VIP packages at ForeignerOnline.com.
THE BOX, 7 p.m. Saturday July 31, 103 N. First St. by Charlie Dwellington, presented by Peach Street Revival with guests Zac Grant, Eric Gross, Sarah Aguilera, W. ILL, Lady Houston, Chenae Ramirez and DJ G $ RL Party, doors open at 6 p.m., $ 10 covered, facebook.com/PeachStreetRevival.
FROM THE SUMMIT, 10 p.m. Saturday, July 31 Enzos Ristorante Italiano, 707 Horizon Drive, Terry Flanagan and Thomasina Russell, 255-8500.
STEVE POLTZ, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 31, Poulos Park in Paonia, rockin ‘country country, part of the Live Music series Still Soothes the Soul, tickets $ 25 in advance, $ 30 day of performance, tickets at paradisofpaonia.com.
THE REAL DEAL, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 25Sixty-Five warehouse, 2565 American Way, entrepôt2565.com.
EVIL WOMAN: ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA HOMMAGE, 7 p.m. Sunday, August 1, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, $ 45 to $ 50, utetheater.com, 970-665-6569.
DAVID STARR, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 1, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 3888 27 1/2 Road, Americana music in the St. Matthew’s Free Concert Series on the Lawn, stmatthewsgj.org.
PERSIAN PALACE POOISING MYSTERY DESSERT THEATER, 6:30 p.m. Sunday August 1, Clifton Christian Church, 3241 F 1/4 Road, Clifton, members of the public become suspects and investigators in this event presented by Mesa Murder Mystery, ticket $ 5, 434- 7392.
TUESDAY JAM, 710 a.m. Tuesday August 3, Charlie Dwellingtons, 103 N. First St., on the patio, pick up an instrument, 241-4010.
CO-OP, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Wednesday August 4, Mesa Theater, 538 Main Street, $ 12, rock band with guests Hillbilly Riot, mesatheater.com.
SHAKEY GRAVES, 8 p.m. Thursday August 5, Avalon Theater, 645 Main St., with guest Tré Burt, $ 35- $ 45, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
TRACY BYRD, 7:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday August 5, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, outdoor show with guest Braydon Zink, $ 30, tickets at entrepôt2565.com.
LOUIE & THE LIZARDS, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 5, Fruita Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave., funky jam rock band from the Fruita Thursday Night concert series, grab a blanket or lounge chair, 858-0360 .
HEYDAY, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday August 5, 4th and Main, during the Marché sur Main, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.
FYAC SPLASH BASH, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 5, Fruita Community Center Outdoor Pool, 324 N. Coulson St., Fruita, Grades 6 to 12 welcome at the end of summer Splash Bash, free barbecue, garden games, snow cones, swimming and music, facebook.com/fruitaparksandrec.
