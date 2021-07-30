Ted Lasso: The Unspoken Secret Story of Coach Beard





How did you get the name Coach Beard? Was it just because he had a beard and you thought people were going to identify him that way anyway? [Laughs.] I don’t remember when he was appointed. But it’s a bit like Ted Lasso. Jason Sudeikis said one SNL the reference to name people was: normal first name, last name. My name was Barbe. You mentioned your own unofficial story. Does the show plan to reveal more about Coach Beard? We know where the show is going in so many ways, but Beard is still very much present. Choose your own adventure territory. We just didn’t decide if that was his name or if that was just what people called him. We have options and eventually the Writers’ Room will make a decision, or we won’t, but yes, for now, he’s just Barbe. Her first name hasn’t been mentioned yet, right? He does not have. There is a basketball coach named Chris Beard, so that’s a real name. Yes. Chris Barbe. You have James Beard, On the right, the legendary culinary writer. Beard on bread. Also the drummer of ZZ Top and the only one without a beardis called Barbe. “He goes carry these glasses, although it may be douchebag nomenclature to some people. “ Do you remember how the name beard was used for his name, or who coined it? So me and Jason and Joe kelly, the other creator of the show, before Bill Laurent came, were working with NBC Sports to do this ad campaign. We decided early on that Ted needed a foil, someone to talk to and share things with instead of just walking around, being watched. Coaches like that so often have their lieutenant. And Beard is perfectly content to stay a lieutenant and be that guy forever. How did Beard’s personality form? Joe Kelly’s idea that has paid off tremendously even now, eight years later, was that Beard should speak as little as possible, preferably one word at a time, wherever we can, as this is going to be a contrast. fun to play between Ted Hayseed Verbal Diarrhea. It’s a classic comedy duo, right? Like Groucho and Harpo Marx, Penn & Teller, or Jay and Silent Bob. The driving-mouthed guy and the calmness create a bit of tension with this silence and comment through expressions and reactions.

