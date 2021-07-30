1 charge of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein dismissed, yet

A Los Angeles judge on Thursday dismissed one of 11 charges of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein, giving the former movie mogul and convicted rapist a minor and possibly temporary victory.

In a hearing with Weinstein, 69, in the courtroom, Judge Lisa B. Lench agreed with her defense attorneys that one count of forcible sexual assault in May 2010 was too much. old and out of the statute of limitations.

But she gave the prosecution permission to resubmit the charge in a way that might be admissible, setting up an ongoing fight.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to four counts of rape and seven more counts of sexual assault last week during his first court appearance in the California case. He was extradited from New York, where he is serving a 23-year sentence on rape and sexual assault convictions.

In Los Angeles, Weinstein was first charged with the now dismissed count in January 2020, before the statute of limitations expired. Prosecutors then obtained an indictment from a grand jury on an identical count six months later, when the deadline expired.

Weinstein’s attorneys successfully argued in Thursday’s hearing that the grand jury indictment counted as a new case, making the charge fatally flawed.

No one forced the prosecution to go to the grand jury, Weinstein’s attorney Alan Jackson told court. They chose to enter a new business.

Prosecutors argued that this was a continuation of the same case and should be considered what is often referred to as a substitute indictment.

Other charges against Weinstein relate to even older incidents, but different laws apply to them.

Outside the court, the defense presented the decision as an important victory, pointing out that it removes one of the five women implicated in the 11 charges.

Twenty percent of district attorney’s cases have just been rejected, said Weinstein’s attorney, Mark Werksman.

None of the women have been identified.

The judge sided with the prosecution on two other counts which she refused to dismiss, dismissing defense arguments that these incidents were also too old.

No trial date has been set for Weinstein. More technical fights are likely to arise before he begins as his lawyers seek to erode the case against him. They said the accusations were all baseless, old and unsubstantiated.

Weinstein was presented to court in a wheelchair, dressed in a brown county jail outfit. A bailiff untied him from the chair and placed him next to his lawyers.

Lawyers argued that Weinstein should be allowed to turn into a trial for this and similar proceedings, a standard decision for a jury trial but less common for pre-trial hearings.

Werksman called Cain’s trademark prison clothes who branded his client a criminal in courtroom photos and videos.

The judge dismissed the argument, suggesting the outfit wasn’t that bad.

Mr Weinstein wears a brown top, Lench said. You know her jail outfit, but I’m not sure everyone knows her jail outfit.