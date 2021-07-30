Best week ever at South Bend brings artistic and gourmet music





SOUTH CURVE Cities Best week ever begins Sunday with daily events to highlight the culture, creativity and progress of the community, returning after a year off due to the pandemic. Watch out for some featured South Bends Department of Venues Parks & Arts events, although several other events are included in the week. For full lineup and, if needed, to purchase tickets, visit bestweekever2021.com. Sunday:Rebel Art Fest from noon to 8 p.m. Potawatomi Park will feature an organized showcase of local creators, artists and musicians and include a craft area, food vendors, beer garden and live music. Monday Tuesday:Special discounts will be offered at several local restaurants, drinking establishments and stores. Extended Restaurant Week:Restaurant week at 14 downtown South Bend restaurants has been extended until next week Wednesday:Best Wednesday ever returns from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the few blocks of Western Avenue between Kaley and Dunde streets with cooking, live music, kids’ walks and more. Thusday:The South Bend Cubs baseball game against the Peoria Chiefs at 7:05 p.m. at Four Winds Field will feature the chance to win a hot air balloon ride. Tickets are required for the game. Thusday:The Curious Quest for Chromatic will be a citywide scavenger hunt from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., open to all ages, with a prize for the fastest scavenger hunt team, as well as smaller prizes for them. others. Collect clues and puzzles from the characters of South Bend. Competitors will register at Century Center lobby and work in groups of two or more, although you do not have to register with a specific group to play together. The cost is $ 10, which includes a free gift. Friday:DTSBsmonthly First Friday in Downtown, under the theme Throwback Friday, offers the group The1985, a Studebaker car show and training with Retro ROC UR BODY. The fireworks will be launched from the Jefferson Street Bridge after dusk. Friday:Howl at Moonwill brings the musicians for his dueling piano show from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Howard Parksevent Lawn. Bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets. On Saturday: Enjoy Brunchonthe Bend from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Century Center Islandas local restaurants serving various breakfasts and live music. Adults pay $ 25 for 20 food vendor tickets, or $ 15 for kids who get 10. Prices go up $ 3 on Sundays.

